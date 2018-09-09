Odds Against Tomorrow Original Soundtrack by John Lewis

$15.99
Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1959
Item Release Date: October 5, 2018
Odds Against Tomorrow is a 1959 film noir produced and directed by Robert Wise and starring Harry Belafonte. He selected Abraham Polonsky to write the script, which is based on a novel of the same name by William P. McGivern. Blacklisted in those years, Polonsky had to use a front and John O. Killens was credited. Polonsky’s screenwriting credit was restored in 1996 in his own name. The film score was composed, arranged and conducted by John Lewis of the Modern Jazz Quartet.
To realize his score, Lewis assembled a 22-piece orchestra, which included MJQ bandmates Milt Jackson on vibraphone, Percy Heath on bass and Connie Kay on drums, as well as Bill Evans on piano, and Jim Hall on guitar. Allmusic’s Bruce Eder noted, “This superb jazz score by John Lewis was later turned into a hit by The Modern Jazz Quartet. It’s dark and dynamic, and a classic”. The Modern Jazz Quartet’s album of Lewis’ themes; Music from Odds Against Tomorrow was recorded in October 1959. The track “Skating in Central Park” became a permanent part of the MJQ’s repertoire. It was also reused for a similar scene in the 1971 film Little Murders.
Playlists
- Prelude To Odds Against Tomorrow
A Cold Wind Is Blowing
Five Figure People Crossing Paths
How To Frame Pigeons
Morning Trip To Melton
Looking At The Caper
Jonny Ingram's Possessions
The Carousel Incident
Skating In Central Park
No Happiness For Slater
Main Theme: Odds Against Tomorrow
Games
Social Call
The Impractical Man
Advance On Melton
Waiting Around The River
Distractions
The Caper Failure
Pastlude
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 46:56
Cast: Carmen De Lavallade | Ed Begley | Gloria Grahame | Harry Belafonte | Kim Hamilton | Lew Gallo | Mae Barnes | Richard Bright | Robert Ryan | Shelley Winters | Will Kuluva
Directors: Robert Wise
Project Name: Odds Against Tomorrow
Composers: John Lewis
