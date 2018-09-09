Odds Against Tomorrow Original Soundtrack by John Lewis

View larger $15.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Odds Against Tomorrow is a 1959 film noir produced and directed by Robert Wise and starring Harry Belafonte. He selected Abraham Polonsky to write the script, which is based on a novel of the same name by William P. McGivern. Blacklisted in those years, Polonsky had to use a front and John O. Killens was credited. Polonsky’s screenwriting credit was restored in 1996 in his own name. The film score was composed, arranged and conducted by John Lewis of the Modern Jazz Quartet.

To realize his score, Lewis assembled a 22-piece orchestra, which included MJQ bandmates Milt Jackson on vibraphone, Percy Heath on bass and Connie Kay on drums, as well as Bill Evans on piano, and Jim Hall on guitar. Allmusic’s Bruce Eder noted, “This superb jazz score by John Lewis was later turned into a hit by The Modern Jazz Quartet. It’s dark and dynamic, and a classic”. The Modern Jazz Quartet’s album of Lewis’ themes; Music from Odds Against Tomorrow was recorded in October 1959. The track “Skating in Central Park” became a permanent part of the MJQ’s repertoire. It was also reused for a similar scene in the 1971 film Little Murders.

Playlists

Prelude To Odds Against Tomorrow

A Cold Wind Is Blowing

Five Figure People Crossing Paths

How To Frame Pigeons

Morning Trip To Melton

Looking At The Caper

Jonny Ingram's Possessions

The Carousel Incident

Skating In Central Park

No Happiness For Slater

Main Theme: Odds Against Tomorrow

Games

Social Call

The Impractical Man

Advance On Melton

Waiting Around The River

Distractions

The Caper Failure

Pastlude

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 46:56

Cast: Carmen De Lavallade | Ed Begley | Gloria Grahame | Harry Belafonte | Kim Hamilton | Lew Gallo | Mae Barnes | Richard Bright | Robert Ryan | Shelley Winters | Will Kuluva

Directors: Robert Wise

Project Name: Odds Against Tomorrow

Composers: John Lewis

