Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

A Film Editor’s Story: When the Shooting Stops the Cutting Begins (1980)

A Film Editor’s Story: When the Shooting Stops the Cutting Begins (1980)
View larger
A Film Editor’s Story: When the Shooting Stops the Cutting Begins (1980)
A Film Editor’s Story: When the Shooting Stops the Cutting Begins (1980)

$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190619-78209-1
ISBN-10: 014005698x
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery
Studio: Penguin
Item Release Date: October 1, 1980
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A Film Editor’s Story: When the Shooting Stops the Cutting Begins (1980).

Rosenblum, an established film editor who has edited Annie Hall, The Pawnbroker, The Producers, and other successful films, describes the challenges, frustrations, and triumphs of this crucial but rarely appreciated art form.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Authors: Ralph Rosenblum | Robert Karen

Related Items

Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet
Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 2 Original Soundtrack
The Bourne Identity Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell
Exterminator 2 Blu-ray Edition
Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle
Star Trek: Battle of Brawn – Captain James T. Kirk vs The Reptilian Gorn based on “Arena” Television Series Poster
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
The Best Man – Movie Tie-In Paperback First Edition (April 1964)

Categories

Crime | Drama | Mystery | Penguin | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *