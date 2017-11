Pulp Fiction Paperback-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.98 $9.58 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171126-66979-1

Part No: 16593F PAS0446

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Quentin Tarantino items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Miramax

Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1994

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic crime story Pulp Fiction centers on the lives of two mob hit men (Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta), a boxer (Bruce Willis), a gangster’s wife (Uma Thurman), and a pair of diner bandits (Amanda Plummer, Tim Roth), whose lives intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Amanda Plummer | Bronagh Gallagher | Bruce Willis | Burr Steers | Christopher Walken | Eric Stoltz | Frank Whaley | John Travolta | Laura Lovelace | Paul Calderon | Phil LaMarr | Quentin Tarantino | Rosanna Arquette | Samuel L. Jackson | Tim Roth | Uma Thurman | Ving Rhames

Directors: Quentin Tarantino

Project Name: Pulp Fiction

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Miramax | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints