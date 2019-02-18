Steve McQueen Bullitt 1968 Ford Mustang GT Limited Edition 1:24 Die-Cast Car

Car SKU: 190218-77294-1

UPC: 812982027025

Part No: 84041

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers

Studio: Greenlight Hollywood

Original U.S. Release: October 17, 1968

Rating: PG

Details

This 1: 24 scale vehicle is a perfect size for those collectors who want a larger replica but don’t want to pay the higher prices with the 1: 18 scale. This GreenLight 100% authentic 1: 24 true-to-scale die-cast replica features die-cast metal body, metal chassis, detailed wheels, chrome accents and accurate factory paint job. Bullitt, a dramatic Thriller film starring Steve McQueen, was a box office smash winning numerous awards. Noted for its car Chase scene which was regarded as one of the most influential in movie history. GreenLight takes iconic film and television vehicles from past and present and brings them to life with four-wheeled die-cast replicas. Officially licensed by respective movie and automobile companies.

Images of item outside box are stock photos for reference only. All other images are of the actual product you will receive.

Special Features

1: 24 True-to-scale detail.

Opening doors, chrome accents and real rubber tires.

Custom themed packaging.

Limited edition and officially licensed.

Specifications

Size: 8 x 3.5 x 4 in

Material: Die-cast

Cast: Don Gordon | Georg Stanford Brown | Jacqueline Bisset | Norman Fell | Robert Duvall | Robert L. Pike | Robert Vaughn | Steve McQueen | Vic Tayback

Directors: Peter Yates

Project Name: Bullitt

