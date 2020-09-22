Share Page Support Us
Alfred Hitchcock Presents Music to be Murdered By Vinyl Edition

Alfred Hitchcock Presents Music to be Murdered By Vinyl Edition
VinylSKU: 200922-82017-1
UPC: 602547346117
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Horror
Studio: Capitol Records
Item Release Date: August 3, 2015
Details

When Alfred Hitchcock was at the peak of his popularity, thanks to his TV series, “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” someone came up with the wonderful idea of Hitch narrating an easy-listening album filled with black humor. Hitch provides his usual droll commentary while his musical director, Hollywood veteran Jeff Alexander, conducts creepy arrangements. Continuing with its soundtrack reissue campaign, Universal has reissued this classic album on black vinyl.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Subject: Alfred Hitchcock
Composers: Jeff Alexander

