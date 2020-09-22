Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)

From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)
View larger
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)

$26.99

$24.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200921-82014-1
UPC: 602547293152
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Bond  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Romance | Sequels | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Capitol Records | UMG | United Artists | Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1964
Item Release Date: July 22, 2015
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

John Barry’s From Russia With Love score delivers an experience that musically runs the gamut of rhythm, romance and intrigue. Now available on 180 gram vinyl.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 115

Cast: Bernard Lee | Daniela Bianchi | Eunice Gayson | Ian Fleming | Lois Maxwell | Lotte Lenya | Pedro Armendáriz | Robert Shaw | Sean Connery
Directors: Terence Young
Composers: John Barry
Authors: Ian Fleming

Related Items

Delight of Undersea Life 36 x 24 Art Poster
The Green Hornet: Collector’s Hardcover Edition
Steve McQueen Bullitt 1968 Ford Mustang GT Limited Edition 1:24 Die-Cast Car
Cinescape Magazine (January 2003) Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Marvel Avengers: Age of Ultron Black Widow, Hawkeye and Vision 3-Pack Desktop Standee Set [1277]
House of Flowers Musical Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album Pearl Bailey (1954)
Funko POP Movies Minions Gone Batty Vinyl Figure 2015 Summer Convention Exclusive #171 [P11]
The Guns of Navarone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Composed by Dimitri Tiomkin
Stake Land Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition (March 1974) Dell 8495 [193131]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Capitol Records | Crime | Cult Flavor | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Sequels | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | UMG | United Artists | Universal | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *