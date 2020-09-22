From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)

$26.99
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1964
Item Release Date: July 22, 2015
Rating: PG
Details
John Barry’s From Russia With Love score delivers an experience that musically runs the gamut of rhythm, romance and intrigue. Now available on 180 gram vinyl.
Playlists
- Opening Titles: James Bond Is Back/From Russia With Love/James Bond Theme by: John Barry | Lionel Bart | Matt Monro
- Tania Meets Klebb by: John Barry
- Meeting In St. Sophia by: John Barry
- The Golden Horn by: John Barry
- Girl Trouble by: John Barry
- Bond Meets Tania by: John Barry
- 007 by: John Barry
- Gypsy Camp by: John Barry
- Death Of Grant by: John Barry
- From Russia With Love by: Lionel Bart | Matt Monro
- Spectre Island by: John Barry
- Guitar Lament by: John Barry
- Man Overboard/Smersh In Action by: John Barry
- James Bond With Bongos by: John Barry
- Stalking by: John Barry
- Leila Dances by: John Barry
- Death Of Kerin by: John Barry
- 007 Takes The Lektor by: John Barry
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 115
Cast: Bernard Lee | Daniela Bianchi | Eunice Gayson | Ian Fleming | Lois Maxwell | Lotte Lenya | Pedro Armendáriz | Robert Shaw | Sean Connery
Directors: Terence Young
Composers: John Barry
Authors: Ian Fleming
