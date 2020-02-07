View larger $9.00 From: $5.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 12357 $5.97 12363 $5.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 12357 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 12363





12357 SKU: 200207-80222-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. 12363 SKU: 200207-80222-2

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: John Byrne items

Product Types: Books | Comics

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

DC Legends Mini-Series Issue Number 1 Comic Book First Issue (November 1986) John Ostrander, Len Wein, John Byrne.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.



Authors: John Ostrander | Len Wein

Artists: John Byrne

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Science Fiction