$9.00
From: $5.97
12357SKU: 200207-80222-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.12363SKU: 200207-80222-2
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.12363SKU: 200207-80222-2
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: John Byrne items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
DC Legends Mini-Series Issue Number 1 Comic Book First Issue (November 1986) John Ostrander, Len Wein, John Byrne.
The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Authors: John Ostrander | Len Wein
Artists: John Byrne
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Science Fiction