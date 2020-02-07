Share Page Support Us
DC Legends Mini-Series Issue Number 1 Comic Book First Issue (November 1986)

DC Legends Mini-Series Issue Number 1 Comic Book First Issue (November 1986)
View larger

$9.00

From: $5.97


1 in stock
12357

1 in stock
12363


12357SKU: 200207-80222-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Details

DC Legends Mini-Series Issue Number 1 Comic Book First Issue (November 1986) John Ostrander, Len Wein, John Byrne.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: John Ostrander | Len Wein
Artists: John Byrne

