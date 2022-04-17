Share Page Support Us
The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub Marquee Signage, New York City April 1958

The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub Marquee Signage, New York City April 1958
The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub Marquee Signage, New York City April 1958 Photo [220417-4]

The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub Marquee Signage, New York City April 1958 Photo [220417-4]

The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub in New York City – also known as The LQ – originally opened in 1942 and featured the biggest musical acts from that era. This extremely rare photo of the original Latin Quarter Nightclub was taken in April of 1958.

The sign reads:

The Latin Quarter Presents

Latin Quarter Follies
Alan King
See Hee Family

Martha Ann Bentley

Walter Farrell

Chandra Kaly
Jamal Sisters

India Adams

Delicious Food
No Cover Change

