Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Michael Jackson / Jackson 5 Remixes Hiroshi Fujiwara and K.U.D.O. Vinyl Edition

Michael Jackson / Jackson 5 Remixes Hiroshi Fujiwara and K.U.D.O. Vinyl Edition
View larger
$67.17
$59.97
See Options

10 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220427-100894-1
UPC: 4988031262245
Part No: PROT7022-2
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: New

Hiroshi Fujiwara, a leading figure in the Tokyo culture scene, and K.U.D.O., formerly of Melon, have carefully selected and remixed a number of Michael’s greatest songs, including those from his Jackson 5 days.

Special Features

  • For Reggae, Ska and Dub music fans

Playlists

  • We've Got A Good Thing Going (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • Never Can Say Good Bye (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • All I Do Is Think Of You (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • La La Means I Love You (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • It's Great To Be Here (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • Happy (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • Love Song (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • I'll Be There (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • I Want You Back (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • With A Child's Heart (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
  • Ben (HF Remix #3)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

Glenn Miller 50 Never Before Released Original Performances 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (1959) RCA Victor LPM-6100
Led Zeppelin 1 by Led Zeppelin Album CD
Broken Arrow Magazine – Neil Young Appreciation Society
David Bowie Pharoah 15×23 inch Bob Masse Music Poster
Elvis in G.I. Blues An Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl Edition LPM-2256 (1960) [E54]
Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD
MC Lyte Lyte As a Rock Rare Original Vinyl Edition (1988)
Vibe Magazine (Dec 1993 / Jan 1994) Rosie Perez Cover [R04]
Led Zeppelin at Los Angeles Forum Bob Masse 23.5 x 15 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Beastie Boys Book Hardcover Edition
VinylSKU: 220427-100894-1
UPC: 4988031262245
Part No: PROT7022-2
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: New