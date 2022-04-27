Michael Jackson / Jackson 5 Remixes Hiroshi Fujiwara and K.U.D.O. Vinyl Edition

- Artists Hiroshi Fujiwara | Jackson 5 | K.U.D.O. | Michael Jackson
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Music | Music Videos
- Studios: HMV Record Shop
- Product Release Date: March 7, 2018
- More: Jackson 5 | Michael Jackson
Hiroshi Fujiwara, a leading figure in the Tokyo culture scene, and K.U.D.O., formerly of Melon, have carefully selected and remixed a number of Michael’s greatest songs, including those from his Jackson 5 days.
Special Features
- For Reggae, Ska and Dub music fans
Playlists
- We've Got A Good Thing Going (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- Never Can Say Good Bye (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- All I Do Is Think Of You (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- La La Means I Love You (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- It's Great To Be Here (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- Happy (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- Love Song (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- I'll Be There (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- I Want You Back (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- With A Child's Heart (HF & K.U.D.O. Remix)
- Ben (HF Remix #3)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: Vinyl
