$57.99
$39.97
Softcover BookSKU: 190703-78362-1
ISBN-10: 0486234037
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Dover
Details
Broadway Musical: A Picture Quiz Book Paperback 1st Edition (1977).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, some writing on the first few pages, and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 128
- Language: English
- Size: 9.1 x 8.3 x 0.5 in
Authors: Stanley Green