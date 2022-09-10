Share Page Support Us
Johnny Depp Cry-Baby (1990) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y66]

$52.63
$46.99
1 in stock
cards
SKU: 220911-102784-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnny Depp Cry-Baby (1990) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards. The images are connected as a sheet with perforations.

The set has minor bends and wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

