Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
View larger
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

$34.00

From: $28.97


1 in stock
Issue 1 - 9004
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

1 in stock
Issue 1 Variant - 9003
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

1 in stock
Issue 1 Variant - 9006
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

1 in stock
Issue 2 - 9002
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

1 in stock
Issue 2 - 9005
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)


Issue 1 - 9004SKU: 191012-79393-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
Issue 1 Variant - 9003SKU: 191012-79393-2
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
Issue 1 Variant - 9006SKU: 191012-79393-3
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
Issue 2 - 9002SKU: 191012-79393-4
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
Issue 2 - 9005SKU: 191012-79393-5
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

View All: Bruce Lee | Michael Jackson  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Martial Arts | Parody | Thrillers
Studio: Ardden Entertainment
Item Release Date: April 1, 2011
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Is death the ultimate career move? Bruce Lee. Jim Morrison. Elvis Presley. Andy Kaufman. Tupac Shakur. All controversial cultural icons who died before their time. Or did they? In this buzz-worthy comic, the superstars are alive and well, reuniting for an encore to stop a reality TV villain from executing a Hollywood holocaust. And they have help from a new recruit – Michael Jackson!

The item is in great condition with little signs of wear and a few bends and creases.


Authors: Gabe Guarente | Matt Sullivan
Subject: Andy Kaufman | Bruce Lee | Elvis Presley | Jim Morrison | Michael Jackson | Tupac Shakur

Related Items

Seven Glorious Days, Seven Fun-Filled Nights – Ace Book Paperback Edition (1968)
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline (2017)
Bruce Lee Photo Playing Cards – Bruce Lee’s Private Album
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
Marvel Illustrated: The Swimsuit Issue #1 Premiere Issue (1991) [19311]
Stanley Donen’s Saturn 3 Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
The Movie Greats (1982) [193147]
Darby Pop Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1 NYCC 11 x 17 inch Convention Exclusive Lithograph
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY71]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Ardden Entertainment | Comedy | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Parody | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *