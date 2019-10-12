Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)

$34.00
From: $28.97
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.Issue 1 Variant - 9003SKU: 191012-79393-2
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.Issue 1 Variant - 9006SKU: 191012-79393-3
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.Issue 2 - 9002SKU: 191012-79393-4
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.Issue 2 - 9005SKU: 191012-79393-5
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bruce Lee | Michael Jackson items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Martial Arts | Parody | Thrillers
Studio: Ardden Entertainment
Item Release Date: April 1, 2011
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Is death the ultimate career move? Bruce Lee. Jim Morrison. Elvis Presley. Andy Kaufman. Tupac Shakur. All controversial cultural icons who died before their time. Or did they? In this buzz-worthy comic, the superstars are alive and well, reuniting for an encore to stop a reality TV villain from executing a Hollywood holocaust. And they have help from a new recruit – Michael Jackson!
The item is in great condition with little signs of wear and a few bends and creases.
Authors: Gabe Guarente | Matt Sullivan
Subject: Andy Kaufman | Bruce Lee | Elvis Presley | Jim Morrison | Michael Jackson | Tupac Shakur
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Ardden Entertainment | Comedy | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Parody | Thrillers