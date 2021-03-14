Joe Carnahan’s Stretch R-Rated Blu-ray Edition, Brooklyn Decker, Ray Liotta

- Cast: Brooklyn Decker | David Hasselhoff | Ed Helms | James Badge Dale | Jennifer Barbosa | Jessica Alba | Patrick Wilson | Ray Liotta
- Directors: Joe Carnahan
- Project Name Stretch
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime
- Studios: Kino Lorber | Universal
- Original Release Date: October 14, 2014
- Product Release Date: January 12, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Brooklyn Decker | David Hasselhoff | Jessica Alba | Joe Carnahan | Ray Liotta
From Joe Carnahan, the acclaimed director of Narc, Smokin’ Aces, The A-Team, The Grey and Boss Level, brings you into the world of Stretch, a Hollywood limo driver with a dark past. When Stretch (Patrick Wilson, Watchmen) is in need of some quick cash to pay back his debts to a notorious gangster, he takes a job with a billionaire client (James Badge Dale, World War Z) in hopes of a big payday. His client’s eccentricities soon escalate into a wild night of adventure, sex and danger, which begins to make the fate of returning to the mob empty-handed seem reasonable. With an all-star cast featuring Ed Helms (The Hangover), Brooklyn Decker (Just Go with It), Jessica Alba (Machete), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Randy Couture (The Expendables trilogy) and TV legend David Hasselhoff (TV’s Knight Rider and Baywatch), you won’t want to miss out on this ride of a lifetime.
Special Features
- NEW Audio Commentary by Writer/Producer/Director Joe Carnahan with His Daughter Maile Carnahan and His Son Rockne Carnahan
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Eddy Von Mueller
- Theatrical Trailer
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Audio: 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS Stereo
- Runtime: 94 min
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- People / Bands: Brooklyn Decker | David Hasselhoff | Ed Helms | James Badge Dale | Jennifer Barbosa | Jessica Alba | Joe Carnahan | Patrick Wilson | Ray Liotta
- Shows / Movies: Stretch
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime
- Studios / Manufacturers: Kino Lorber | Universal
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV