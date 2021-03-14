Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Joe Carnahan’s Stretch R-Rated Blu-ray Edition, Brooklyn Decker, Ray Liotta

Joe Carnahan’s Stretch R-Rated Blu-ray Edition, Brooklyn Decker, Ray Liotta
View larger
$24.99
$19.97
See Options

3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210314-85690-1
UPC: 738329251727
Part No: K25172
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

From Joe Carnahan, the acclaimed director of Narc, Smokin’ Aces, The A-Team, The Grey and Boss Level, brings you into the world of Stretch, a Hollywood limo driver with a dark past. When Stretch (Patrick Wilson, Watchmen) is in need of some quick cash to pay back his debts to a notorious gangster, he takes a job with a billionaire client (James Badge Dale, World War Z) in hopes of a big payday. His client’s eccentricities soon escalate into a wild night of adventure, sex and danger, which begins to make the fate of returning to the mob empty-handed seem reasonable. With an all-star cast featuring Ed Helms (The Hangover), Brooklyn Decker (Just Go with It), Jessica Alba (Machete), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Randy Couture (The Expendables trilogy) and TV legend David Hasselhoff (TV’s Knight Rider and Baywatch), you won’t want to miss out on this ride of a lifetime.

Special Features

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Writer/Producer/Director Joe Carnahan with His Daughter Maile Carnahan and His Son Rockne Carnahan
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Eddy Von Mueller
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Audio: 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Audio: DTS Stereo
  • Runtime: 94 min
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
Explore More...

Related Items

NECA Grindhouse Planet Terror 7 Inch Action Figure Quentin Tarantino
Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [064]
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster
8 Million Ways to Die Blu-ray Edition
DC Comics Batman Issue Number 400 Anniversary Issue Stephen King Intro (1986) [12321]
DC Comics Retro Montage Superman, Flash, Batman, Green Lantern 22 x 34 inch Poster
Star Wars: Episode I Ki-Adi-Mundi Action Figure and Lightsaber with Talking CommTech Chip [1207]
The Greatest Batman Stories Ever Told Hardcover Edition First Printing (1988)
DC Comics Batman In Front of Buildings T-Shirt BM2494
Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool Slipcase Limited Edition Signed by Barbara McQueen + Rare Audio CD
Blu-raySKU: 210314-85690-1
UPC: 738329251727
Part No: K25172
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New