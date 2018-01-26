Twitter
Tekkon Kinkreet: Black and White – All In One (2007)

Tekkon Kinkreet: Black and White – All In One (2007)
$34.99

$21.95


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180126-70224-1
UPC: 9781421518671
ISBN-10: 1421518678
ISBN-13: 978-1421518671
Weight: 3.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Foreign Films
Studio: Destination Films | VIZ Media
Original U.S. Release: October 21, 2006
Item Release Date: September 25, 2007
Rating: R
Details

2008 Eisner Comic Winner!

Street urchins Black and White have skyscraper-sized chips on their shoulders, but are fiercely loyal to each other. Black is especially quick to avenge any slight against his dim-witted pal. The result? The citizens of Treasure Town are afraid of them, the police are afraid of them–even the local yakuza gangsters are afraid of them. But when the crime boss known as the “Rat” returns to Treasure Town, it looks like there’s gonna be a rumble…

The violence in this unique European-influenced manga title is more mindful than it seems at first glance, and the subtle relationships between its unique cast of characters are marked by surprising poignancy.

Specifications

  • Pages: 624
  • Language: English

Cast: Kankurô Kudô | Kazunari Ninomiya | Min Tanaka | Nao Ohmori | Rokurô Naya | Tomomichi Nishimura | Yû Aoi | Yusuke Iseya
Directors: Michael Arias
Project Name: Tekkonkinkreet
Authors: Taiyô Matsumoto

