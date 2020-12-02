Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

1966 Magnificent Movie Themes Original COMMAND Master 35mm Magnetic Film [C41]

1966 Magnificent Movie Themes Original COMMAND Master 35mm Magnetic Film [C41]
View larger

$19.99

$11.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201202-83554-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure
Studio: Command Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

1966 Magnificent Movie Themes Original COMMAND Master 35mm Magnetic Film recorded by Bobby Byrne and His Orchestra.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • You're Gonna Hear From Me (Inside Daisy Clover)
  • The Phoenix Love Theme (Senza Fine)
  • Promise Her Anything
  • Theme from "Judith"
  • Viva Maria
  • Theme from "The Chase"
  • Lara's Theme (Dr. Zhivago)
  • Made in Paris
  • Theme from "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold"
  • The Cincinnati Kid
  • Moment to Moment
  • Thunderball

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Bobby Byrne and His Orchestra
Filmography: Dr. Zhivago | Made in Paris | The Chase | The Cincinnati Kid | The Spy Who Came in from the Cold | Thunderball

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Feb. 27, 2015) Viola Davis, The Island of Dr. Moreau [9117]
The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa
American Karate Magazine Ernie Reyes Jr. Rich Vecchiolla (May 1987)
TIFF Bell Lightbox Toronto Canada Fall 2012 Schedule Guide – Designing 007: Fifty Years of James Bond Style Sean Connery Cover
Batman: A Death in the Family TPB Collects #426 to #429 (1988)
Dawn of the Dead Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition Colored Lime Vinyl Plus Poster by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin
The Spirit – My City She Screams 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli
Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More

Categories

Action | Adventure | Command Records | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl