1966 Magnificent Movie Themes Original COMMAND Master 35mm Magnetic Film [C41]

1966 Magnificent Movie Themes Original COMMAND Master 35mm Magnetic Film recorded by Bobby Byrne and His Orchestra.

Playlists

You're Gonna Hear From Me (Inside Daisy Clover)

The Phoenix Love Theme (Senza Fine)

Promise Her Anything

Theme from "Judith"

Viva Maria

Theme from "The Chase"

Lara's Theme (Dr. Zhivago)

Made in Paris

Theme from "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold"

The Cincinnati Kid

Moment to Moment

Thunderball

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Bobby Byrne and His Orchestra

Filmography: Dr. Zhivago | Made in Paris | The Chase | The Cincinnati Kid | The Spy Who Came in from the Cold | Thunderball

