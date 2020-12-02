1966 Magnificent Movie Themes Original COMMAND Master 35mm Magnetic Film [C41]

$19.99
1966 Magnificent Movie Themes Original COMMAND Master 35mm Magnetic Film recorded by Bobby Byrne and His Orchestra.
Playlists
- You're Gonna Hear From Me (Inside Daisy Clover)
- The Phoenix Love Theme (Senza Fine)
- Promise Her Anything
- Theme from "Judith"
- Viva Maria
- Theme from "The Chase"
- Lara's Theme (Dr. Zhivago)
- Made in Paris
- Theme from "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold"
- The Cincinnati Kid
- Moment to Moment
- Thunderball
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Bobby Byrne and His Orchestra
Filmography: Dr. Zhivago | Made in Paris | The Chase | The Cincinnati Kid | The Spy Who Came in from the Cold | Thunderball
