Lilo & Stitch Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times June 21, 2002) [A40]

- Cast: Amy Hill | Chris Sanders | Daveigh Chase | David Ogden Stiers | Jason Scott Lee | Kevin McDonald | Kevin Michael Richardson | Susan Hegarty | Tia Carrere | Ving Rhames | Zoe Caldwell
- Directors: Chris Sanders | Dean DeBlois
- Project Name Lilo and Stitch
- Product Types: Books | Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family
- Studios: Walt Disney Pictures
- Original Release Date: June 16, 2002
- Rating: PG
- More: Jason Scott Lee | Tia Carrere | Ving Rhames
Lilo & Stitch Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times June 21, 2002).
Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Amy Hill | Chris Sanders | Daveigh Chase | David Ogden Stiers | Dean DeBlois | Jason Scott Lee | Kevin McDonald | Kevin Michael Richardson | Susan Hegarty | Tia Carrere | Ving Rhames | Zoe Caldwell
- Shows / Movies: Lilo and Stitch
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family
- Studios / Manufacturers: Walt Disney Pictures
- Product Types: Magazine & Newspaper Ads | Magazines & Newspapers