Don Davis The Matrix Symphony 20th Anniversary Edition CD (2020)

Don Davis The Matrix Symphony 20th Anniversary Edition CD (2020)
CDSKU: 200926-82125-1
UPC: 827034010122
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: March 31, 1999
Item Release Date: March 13, 2020
Details

A live recording of newly arranged suites of Don Davis’ groundbreaking science fiction scores for The Matrix trilogy series of films.

This album features newly arranged and recorded suites of Don Davis’ action-packed MATRIX scores, conducted by the composer in Tenerife to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series. It also contains a bonus track: A 17 minutes suite of Davis’ score from WARRIORS OF VIRTUE. Recorded at the Tenerife International Film Music Festival in 2007.

Playlists

  • The Matrix Symphony: 1. The Matrix
  • The Matrix Symphony: 2. The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Symphony: 3. The Matrix Revolutions
  • Neodämmerung (from "The Matrix Revolutions")
  • Suite from "Warriors of Virtue"

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 50:02 min

Cast: Anthony Ray Parker | Belinda McClory | Carrie-Anne Moss | Gloria Foster | Hugo Weaving | Joe Pantoliano | Julian Arahanga | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne | Marcus Chong | Matt Doran
Directors: Lana Wachowski | Lilly Wachowski
Project Name: The Matrix
Composers: Don Davis

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Perserverance | Science Fiction

