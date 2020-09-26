Don Davis The Matrix Symphony 20th Anniversary Edition CD (2020)

View larger $17.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Original U.S. Release: March 31, 1999

Item Release Date: March 13, 2020

A live recording of newly arranged suites of Don Davis’ groundbreaking science fiction scores for The Matrix trilogy series of films.

This album features newly arranged and recorded suites of Don Davis’ action-packed MATRIX scores, conducted by the composer in Tenerife to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series. It also contains a bonus track: A 17 minutes suite of Davis’ score from WARRIORS OF VIRTUE. Recorded at the Tenerife International Film Music Festival in 2007.

The Matrix Symphony: 1. The Matrix

The Matrix Symphony: 2. The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Symphony: 3. The Matrix Revolutions

Neodämmerung (from "The Matrix Revolutions")

Suite from "Warriors of Virtue"

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 50:02 min

Cast: Anthony Ray Parker | Belinda McClory | Carrie-Anne Moss | Gloria Foster | Hugo Weaving | Joe Pantoliano | Julian Arahanga | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne | Marcus Chong | Matt Doran

Directors: Lana Wachowski | Lilly Wachowski

Project Name: The Matrix

Composers: Don Davis

