Dahmer Collector’s Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Jeffrey Dahmer. One Man. 17 Bodies. His Story Is Finally Told.

A butcher. An animal. A monster. Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer (Academy Award© nominee* Jeremy Renner, “The Hurt Locker”, Marvel’s “The Avengers”) was vilified when authorities discovered he murdered, dismembered, and even tried to consume the bodies of 17 young men in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But is there such a thing as a human monster? Starting somewhere between popular legend and historical fact, Dahmer dares to explore the truth of a man many called an abomination of nature, but who was most decidedly a living, breathing person. Inspired by life events, it takes you into the demented world of this lonely factory worker and examines the ways in which his twisted personal pain led to the most self-destructive extremes of human cruelty.

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the main feature from a brand new 4K HD master struck from the original camera negative supervised by director David Jacobson presented for the first time in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio

Audio commentary by director David Jacobson and actors Jeremy Renner and Artel Kayaru

Making of Featurette (SD, 16:17)

Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery

Story Boards

Red Band Home Video Trailer (SD, 02:14)

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 01:45)

First Time Ever on Blu-ray

All star cast includes Academy Award Nominee Jeremy Renner (The Avengers: Endgame), Academy Award Nominee Bruce Davison (X-Men), Artel Great (Save the Last Dance) & Matt Newton (When They See Us)

From Director David Jacobson (Down in the Valley)

Nominated for 3 Independent Spirit Awards including John Cassavetes Award (Director), Best Male Lead (Jeremy Renner) and Best Debut Performance (Artel Great)

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Runtime: 102 min

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: DTS 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Mono LPCM

Cast: Artel Great | Bruce Davison | Jeremy Renner | Sean Blakemore

Directors: David Jacobson

