Sleepy Hollow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

Sleepy Hollow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Sleepy Hollow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Sleepy Hollow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Sleepy Hollow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Sleepy Hollow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Vinyl
SKU: 221024-103504
UPC: 657768070723
Part No: WW157
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Waxwork Records, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Paramount Pictures, is thrilled to present SLEEPY HOLLOW Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman for the very first time on vinyl! SLEEPY HOLLOW is a 1999 gothic supernatural horror film directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, and Christopher Walken. It is based loosely on Washington Irving’s 1820 short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”. The plot follows police constable Ichabod Crane (Depp) sent from New York City to investigate a series of murders in the village of Sleepy Hollow by a mysterious Headless Horseman.

Danny Elfman is an award winning American film composer, singer, and songwriter. He has garnered international recognition for composing over 100 feature film scores. Elfman is a longtime collaborator of director Tim Burton having scored such films as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Sleepy Hollow stands as one of Elfman’s largest orchestral scores and utilizes weighty brass, eerie choral pieces, and unnerving strings. His use of romantic themes cut a calming tone throughout the dark and mysterious gothic-fairy-tale.

Waxwork Records is proud to present the debut vinyl release of SLEEPY HOLLOW Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman as a deluxe double LP album. Album features include 180 gram Headless Horseman colored vinyl (Skull White, Blood Red, and Black Steed Swirl), new artwork by Steven Reeves, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating and blood red spot UV gloss varnish, and a 12×12 inch art print.

Special Features

  • The Original Score by Danny Elfman
  • Available For The First Time On Vinyl
  • 180 Gram Headless Horseman Colored Vinyl (Skull White, Blood Red, and Black Steed Swirl)
  • Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating & Blood Red Spot UV Gloss Varnish
  • New Artwork By Steven Reeves
  • 12x12 inch Art Print

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Introduction
  • Main Titles
  • Young Ichabod
  • The Story...
  • Masbath's Terrible Death
  • Side B
  • Sweet Dreams
  • A Gift
  • Into The Woods / The Witch
  • More Dreams
  • The Tree Of Death
  • Side C
  • Bad Dream / Tender Moment
  • Evil Eye
  • The Church Battle
  • Love Lost
  • The Windmill
  • Side D
  • The Chase
  • The Final Confrontation
  • A New Day!
  • End Credits

Specifications

  • Material: 180 Gram Headless Horseman Colored Vinyl
  • Number of Discs: 2
