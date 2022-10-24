Killer Klowns from Outer Space Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Special Edition

- Cast: Christopher Titus | Grant Cramer | John Allen Nelson | John Vernon | Royal Dano | Suzanne Snyder
Killer Klowns from Outer Space have finally landed at Waxwork Records! After much anticipation, we are thrilled to present the official 1988 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by John Massari. Would you believe someone if they told you a circus tent-shaped spaceship landed in your small town and was abducting your neighbors to store them in cotton candy cocoons? In this 1980’s cult classic, teens Mike Tobacco (Grant Cramer) and Debbie Stone (Suzanne Snyder) have to fight both the diabolical bozos and the local law enforcement’s disbelief to save themselves and their community!
The original score to Killer Klowns From Outer Space is kicked off by the classic 80’s horror movie theme track, Killer Klowns (From Outer Space) by California punk band, The Dickies. The ‘nightmare merry-go-round’ continues with a smattering of menacing electronic brass sections, electric guitar, bombastic drum machine beats, & harpsichord combined with sci-fi synth elements to capture the ultra-specific origins of the antagonists. Massari’s score to Klowns is a retro-synth joyride from start to finish featuring immediately recognizable cues from the beloved 80’s cult-classic!
Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the official Killer Klowns From Outer Space on CD with artwork by Ruiz Burgos and liner notes by John Massari and Stephen Chiodo.
- Exclusive Liner Notes by Killer Klowns Co-Creator Stephen Chiodo
- Exclusive Liner Notes by Composer John Massari
- The Complete 1988 Film Score by John Massari
- Killer Klowns (From Outer Space) by: The Dickies
- Hidden Klown Ship
- Mike And Debbie's Discovery
- Escape From The Klown Ship
- Killer Klown March
- Visit To The Drugstore
- Galactic Globe Theater
- The Empty Forest
- Knock My Block Off
- Little Girl Too Klose
- Top Of The World
- Muscle Klown Kar March
- Growing Korn
- Shadow Show
- Officer Mooney
- Dave And The Aftermath
- Ventriloquist Mooney
- The Inevitable Part I
- The Inevitable Part II
- Debbie's Been Kaught
- Amusement Park / Death Pies
- The Fun House Part I
- The Fun House Part II
- Escape Into Klown Kathedral
- Klownfrontation
- Truck Escape And Klownzilla
- Final Konfrontation & Reuinion
- Klowns Kidnap
- Galactic Globe Theater
