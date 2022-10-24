Killer Klowns from Outer Space Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Special Edition

View larger $30.79

Killer Klowns from Outer Space have finally landed at Waxwork Records! After much anticipation, we are thrilled to present the official 1988 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by John Massari. Would you believe someone if they told you a circus tent-shaped spaceship landed in your small town and was abducting your neighbors to store them in cotton candy cocoons? In this 1980’s cult classic, teens Mike Tobacco (Grant Cramer) and Debbie Stone (Suzanne Snyder) have to fight both the diabolical bozos and the local law enforcement’s disbelief to save themselves and their community!

The original score to Killer Klowns From Outer Space is kicked off by the classic 80’s horror movie theme track, Killer Klowns (From Outer Space) by California punk band, The Dickies. The ‘nightmare merry-go-round’ continues with a smattering of menacing electronic brass sections, electric guitar, bombastic drum machine beats, & harpsichord combined with sci-fi synth elements to capture the ultra-specific origins of the antagonists. Massari’s score to Klowns is a retro-synth joyride from start to finish featuring immediately recognizable cues from the beloved 80’s cult-classic!

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the official Killer Klowns From Outer Space on CD with artwork by Ruiz Burgos and liner notes by John Massari and Stephen Chiodo.

Special Features

Exclusive Liner Notes by Killer Klowns Co-Creator Stephen Chiodo

Exclusive Liner Notes by Composer John Massari

The Complete 1988 Film Score by John Massari

Playlists

The Dickies Killer Klowns (From Outer Space) by:

Hidden Klown Ship

Mike And Debbie's Discovery

Escape From The Klown Ship

Killer Klown March

Visit To The Drugstore

Galactic Globe Theater

The Empty Forest

Knock My Block Off

Little Girl Too Klose

Top Of The World

Muscle Klown Kar March

Growing Korn

Shadow Show

Officer Mooney

Dave And The Aftermath

Ventriloquist Mooney

The Inevitable Part I

The Inevitable Part II

Debbie's Been Kaught

Amusement Park / Death Pies

The Fun House Part I

The Fun House Part II

Escape Into Klown Kathedral

Klownfrontation

Truck Escape And Klownzilla

Final Konfrontation & Reuinion

Klowns Kidnap

Galactic Globe Theater

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

