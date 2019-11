View larger $29.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts

Studio: AGFA

Original U.S. Release: February 27, 1981

Rating: NR

Details

A new 2K transfer of this trash-action classic from one of the most important lady filmmakers in exploitation history!

She makes the bad guys bleed! Written and produced by exploitation demigod Renee Harmon (FROZEN SCREAM) and directed by the legendary James Bryan (DON’T GO IN THE WOODS), this is the story of Linda (Harmon), a tough-as-nails karate cop on the trail of the ruthless scumbags who murdered her twin sister! From the outrageous fight scenes to Harmon’s incredible outfits, LADY STREET FIGHTER is a joyous blast of no-holds-barred chaos from one of the most important lady filmmakers in genre history. Don’t miss the special appearance by Trace Carradine, the most elusive Carradine brother of all!

Special Features

New 2K scan from the only surviving 35mm theatrical print!

Commentary track with director James Bryan and the AGFA team!

Street fightin' trailers from the AGFA vaults!

Bonus movie: REVENGE OF LADY STREET FIGHTER, the unreleased sequel to LADY STREET FIGHTER, scanned in 2K from the original 35mm camera negative!

Liner notes by Annie Choi of Bleeding Skull!

Specifications

Region: All

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 73

Cast: Jody McCrea | Renee Harmon | Trace Carradine

Directors: James Bryan

Project Name: Lady Street Fighter

