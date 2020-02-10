Share Page Support Us
Sluggo Vinyl Figure Dark Horse Deluxe Based on Ernie Bushmiller Comic (2006) [021]

Sluggo Vinyl Figure Dark Horse Deluxe Based on Ernie Bushmiller Comic (2006) [021]
View larger

$32.99

$25.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200210-80327-1
UPC: 761568134421
ISBN-10: 1596174943
ISBN-13: 9781596174948
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Sluggo Vinyl Figure Dark Horse Deluxe. The figure was created by Dark Horse Deluxe and United Features Syndicate in 2006. Sculpted by Yoe Studio.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases in the box packaging. See photos for details.

The art style of Sluggo and Nancy is graphic communication stripped down to the core in cartoonist Ernie Bushmiller’s multi-decade succession of corny jokes. No matter what kind of trouble they got in to Nancy was always Sluggo’s “goil” and they continue to appear in newspapers today walking in step, side by side. This endearing character is available as an 8″ vinyl figure.

Specifications

  • Material: Vinyl
  • Size: 8 in


Authors: Ernie Bushmiller

