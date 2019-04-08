The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Special Extended DVD Edition

$59.99
Condition: NM Near Mint
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 2001
Item Release Date: November 12, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Details
Not seen in theaters, this unique version of the epic adventure features over 30 minutes of new and extended scenes integrated into the film by the director.
Special Features
- DISCS 1-2: The Feature
- Unique version of the epic adventure with over 30 minutes of never-before-seen footage incorporated into the film
Commentary by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens
Commentary by the design team
Commentary by the production/post-production team
Commentary by 10 actors, including Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen
Easter egg: theatrical preview of The Two Towers
- DISCS 3-4: The Appendices
- Two discs with hours of original content including multiple documentaries and design/photo galleries with thousands of images to give viewers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
DISC 3: "From Book to Vision"
Adapting the book into a screenplay & planning the film
Designing and building Middle-earth
Storyboards to pre-visualization
Weta Workshop visit: An up-close look at the weapons, armor, creatures, and miniatures from the film
An interactive map of Middle-earth tracing the journey of the Fellowship
An interactive map of New Zealand highlighting the location scouting process
Galleries of art and slideshows with commentaries by the artists
Guided tour of the wardrobe department
Footage from early meetings, moving storyboards, and pre-visualization reels
DISC 4: "From Vision to Reality"
Bringing the characters to life
A day in the life of a hobbit
Principal photography: Stories from the set
Scale: Creating the illusion of size
Galleries of behind-the-scenes photographs and personal cast photos
Editorial and visual effects multi-angle progressions
Sound design demonstration
Specifications
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Number of Discs: 4
- Runtime: 208
Cast: Alan Howard | Andy Serkis | Billy Boyd | Cate Blanchett | Christopher Lee | Elijah Wood | Hugo Weaving | John Rhys-Davies | Marton Csokas | Noel Appleby | Orlando Bloom | Sean Astin | Sean Bean | Viggo Mortensen
Directors: Peter Jackson
Project Name: Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
