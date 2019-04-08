Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Special Extended DVD Edition

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Special Extended DVD Edition
View larger

$59.99

$39.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190408-77753-1
UPC: 794043554926
ISBN-10: 078063893x
Weight: 1.05 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Andy Serkis | Christopher Lee | Sean Bean | Viggo Mortensen  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 2001
Item Release Date: November 12, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Not seen in theaters, this unique version of the epic adventure features over 30 minutes of new and extended scenes integrated into the film by the director.

Special Features

  • DISCS 1-2: The Feature
  • Unique version of the epic adventure with over 30 minutes of never-before-seen footage incorporated into the film
    Commentary by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens
    Commentary by the design team
    Commentary by the production/post-production team
    Commentary by 10 actors, including Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen
    Easter egg: theatrical preview of The Two Towers
  • DISCS 3-4: The Appendices
  • Two discs with hours of original content including multiple documentaries and design/photo galleries with thousands of images to give viewers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
    DISC 3: "From Book to Vision"
    Adapting the book into a screenplay & planning the film
    Designing and building Middle-earth
    Storyboards to pre-visualization
    Weta Workshop visit: An up-close look at the weapons, armor, creatures, and miniatures from the film
    An interactive map of Middle-earth tracing the journey of the Fellowship
    An interactive map of New Zealand highlighting the location scouting process
    Galleries of art and slideshows with commentaries by the artists
    Guided tour of the wardrobe department
    Footage from early meetings, moving storyboards, and pre-visualization reels
    DISC 4: "From Vision to Reality"
    Bringing the characters to life
    A day in the life of a hobbit
    Principal photography: Stories from the set
    Scale: Creating the illusion of size
    Galleries of behind-the-scenes photographs and personal cast photos
    Editorial and visual effects multi-angle progressions
    Sound design demonstration

Specifications

  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Runtime: 208

Cast: Alan Howard | Andy Serkis | Billy Boyd | Cate Blanchett | Christopher Lee | Elijah Wood | Hugo Weaving | John Rhys-Davies | Marton Csokas | Noel Appleby | Orlando Bloom | Sean Astin | Sean Bean | Viggo Mortensen
Directors: Peter Jackson
Project Name: Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Related Items

John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY73]
Astonishing X-Men Collection 2-Disc Blu-ray Set
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (May 14, 2004) Brad Pitt, Troy
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 3 Limited Edition Statue
Star Wars Universe Character Silhouettes Men’s Pop Stickers Colorful Pattern Necktie
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY76]
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
Tomb Raider Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure

Categories

Adventure | Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *