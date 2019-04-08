The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Special Extended DVD Edition

View larger $59.99 $39.97 - Select Qty - 1

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy

Original U.S. Release: December 19, 2001

Item Release Date: November 12, 2002

Rating: PG-13

Not seen in theaters, this unique version of the epic adventure features over 30 minutes of new and extended scenes integrated into the film by the director.

DISCS 1-2: The Feature

Unique version of the epic adventure with over 30 minutes of never-before-seen footage incorporated into the film

Commentary by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens

Commentary by the design team

Commentary by the production/post-production team

Commentary by 10 actors, including Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen

Easter egg: theatrical preview of The Two Towers

DISCS 3-4: The Appendices

Two discs with hours of original content including multiple documentaries and design/photo galleries with thousands of images to give viewers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

DISC 3: "From Book to Vision"

Adapting the book into a screenplay & planning the film

Designing and building Middle-earth

Storyboards to pre-visualization

Weta Workshop visit: An up-close look at the weapons, armor, creatures, and miniatures from the film

An interactive map of Middle-earth tracing the journey of the Fellowship

An interactive map of New Zealand highlighting the location scouting process

Galleries of art and slideshows with commentaries by the artists

Guided tour of the wardrobe department

Footage from early meetings, moving storyboards, and pre-visualization reels

DISC 4: "From Vision to Reality"

Bringing the characters to life

A day in the life of a hobbit

Principal photography: Stories from the set

Scale: Creating the illusion of size

Galleries of behind-the-scenes photographs and personal cast photos

Editorial and visual effects multi-angle progressions

Sound design demonstration

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 208

Cast: Alan Howard | Andy Serkis | Billy Boyd | Cate Blanchett | Christopher Lee | Elijah Wood | Hugo Weaving | John Rhys-Davies | Marton Csokas | Noel Appleby | Orlando Bloom | Sean Astin | Sean Bean | Viggo Mortensen

Directors: Peter Jackson

Project Name: Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

