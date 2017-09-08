Music to Spy By: Themes from Mission: Impossible, Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Avengers + More

View larger $14.95 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Museum Music

Item Release Date: August 1, 2002

If you like stories, films and TV shows about spies and espionage, this is the CD for you. Created specially for the grand opening of the International Spy Museum, MUSIC TO SPY BY contains some of the most memorable spy music ever written. The James Bond Theme, The Pink Panther Theme, Get Smart Theme, Mission: Impossible Theme, and music from North by Northwest, Patriot Games and The Lady Vanishes are just some of the popular songs, TV themes and film soundtracks featured in this highly entertaining compilation. It’s sure to keep you humming on the edge of your seats.

Mission: Impossible Theme

4:14

James Bond Theme

2:38

Secret Agent Man

2:13

The Pink Panther Theme

2:46

Goldfinger

3:00

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Theme

2:47

You Only Live Twice Theme

3:37

Agent Double-0 Soul

2:43

North by Northwest - Murder at the U.N.

3:18

007 Theme

2:58

I've Got My Spies On You

2:34

The Saint Theme

3:04

The Man Who Knew Too Much Theme

2:14

The Lady Vanishes Theme

3:03

The Avengers Theme

3:15

Get Smart Theme

0:55

Journey Into Fear - Dead Agent

1:32

Patriot Games - Electronic Battlefield

3:34

The Secret Service

2:43

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 54:07

