Dune: The Graphic Novel Book 1 Hardcover Edition with Slipcover

ISBN-10: 1419731505
ISBN-13: 9781419731501
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Studio: Harry N. Abrams - Abrams Comic Arts
Original U.S. Release: October 1, 2021
Item Release Date: November 24, 2020
Rating: PG-13
Details
The definitive graphic novel adaptation of Dune, the groundbreaking science-fiction classic by Frank Herbert.
Dune, Frank Herbert’s epic science-fiction masterpiece set in the far future amidst a sprawling feudal interstellar society, tells the story of Paul Atreides as he and his family accept control of the desert planet Arrakis. A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism, and politics, Dune is a powerful, fantastical tale that takes an unprecedented look into our universe, and is transformed by the graphic novel format. In the first volume of a three-book trilogy encompassing the original novel, Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s adaptation retains the story’s integrity, and Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín’s magnificent illustrations, along with cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz, bring the book to life for a new generation of readers.
Specifications
- Pages: 160
- Size: 6.88 x 1 x 10 in
- Language: English
Cast: Babs Olusanmokun | Charlotte Rampling | Chen Chang | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Gloria Obianyo | Jason Momoa | Javier Bardem | Josh Brolin | Michael Nardone | Oliver Ryan | Oscar Isaac | Rebecca Ferguson | Sharon Duncan-Brewster | Stellan Skarsgard | Stephen McKinley Henderson | Timothée Chalamet | Zendaya
Directors: Denis Villeneuve
Project Name: Dune (2021)
Authors: Brian Herbert | Frank Herbert | Kevin J. Anderson
Artists: Patricia Martin | Raúl Allén
