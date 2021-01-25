Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition

X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition
View larger
X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition
X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition
X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition
X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition
X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition

$50.00

$33.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 210125-84780-1
ISBN-10: 1419744682
ISBN-13: 9781419744686
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Original U.S. Release: October 31, 1992
Item Release Date: October 13, 2020
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The story behind the creation of one of the most celebrated, revolutionary animated series of all time

X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series takes fans behind the scenes of the landmark cartoon that laid the groundwork for the dozens of Marvel Comics adaptations that followed. Interviews with series writers, artists, producers, and executives reveal the razor’s edge that Marvel and Fox navigated in order to bring the X-Men to television, and detail the tough decisions, compromises, and brilliant solutions that resulted in a series that has been lauded by critics and fans for nearly three decades.

Along the way, readers will encounter comics and entertainment luminaries Stan Lee, Margaret Loesch, Avi Arad, and Haim Saban, as well as exclusive production art and commentary from key X-Men: TAS artists such as supervising producer/director Will Meugniot, producer/director Larry Houston, producer/director Frank Squillace, storyboard artist and model designer Rick Hoberg, model designer Frank Brunner, and character, prop, and model designer/cleanup artist Mark Lewis.

This book gives a ﬁrsthand account of what it’s like to develop, pitch, design, write, draw, direct, and produce a hit animated series, and is jam-packed with never-before-seen concept sketches, storyboards, character models, background layouts, cels, and production and promotional materials.

Specifications

  • Pages: 272
  • Size: 10.3 x 1.1 x 12.25 in
  • Language: English

Cast: Alison Sealy-Smith | Alyson Court | Cal Dodd | Catherine Disher | Cedric Smith | Chris Potter | David Hemblen | Don Francks | George Buza | John Colicos | Lawrence Bayne | Lenore Zann | Norm Spencer | Ron Rubin | Stephen Ouimette
Project Name: X-Men: The Animated Series (1992)
Authors: Eric Lewald | Julia Lewald

Related Items

Marvel Comics The Punisher Limited Series Number 3 (1986) 1st Printing [12199]
Doberman Cop 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 24, 2003) Special Double Issue Guide to 2003
Funko POP Star Wars Imperial Guard Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #57
Alien Blood Drool Towel
Inside Kung Fu Magazine August 1987 – Bruce Lee Cover [189125]
Munchkin: X-Men Edition
JCVD Original Soundtrack by Gast Waltzing – Jean-Claude Van Damme
The Art of Troma Hardcover Edition (2018)
The Transformers: The Movie (1986) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Hardcover Books | Harry N. Abrams | Science Fiction | Television