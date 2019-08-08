Magic City: The Art of the Street (Die Kunst Der Strasse) Paperback (2017)

$29.99
ISBN-10: 3937946705
ISBN-13: 9783937946702
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Item Release Date: March 31, 2017
Details
Our MAGIC CITY is a place and a non-place. It is not the physical city of brick and mortar but rather the urban space of internalized meanings. It is the city as subject and canvas, neither theme park nor stage set, but an exhibition showcasing more than 40 of the most original and celebrated artists working on and in the city today.
This is a celebration of the universal character of cities as well as a love letter to their infinite diversity. Cities have been designed to facilitate work, but artists have transformed them into playgrounds for the imagination and ideas. This is the invitation called outside our window by friends and strangers with restless spirits: come out and play.
MAGIC CITY The Art of the Street features the work of: AIKO, AKRylonumarik, Andy K, Asbestos, Benuz, Jens Besser, Biancoshock, Mark Bode, Bordalo II, Ori Carino & Benjamin Armas, Henry Chalfant, Martha Cooper, Isaac Cordal, Daze, Brad Downey, Tristan Eaton, Ron English, Shepard Fairey , FINO’91, Ganzeer, Anders Gjennestad, Ben Heine, HERAKUT, Icy & Sot, Leon Keer, Loomit, MadC, OAKOAK, Odeith, OLEK , Qi Xinghua, Replete, ROA, Jaime Rojo, Skewville, SpY, Truly, Juandres Vera, WENU, Dan Witz, Yok & Sheryo and Ernest Zacharevic.
Specifications
- Pages: 198
- Size: 8.2 x 0.8 x 11.4 in
Authors: Amber Gr | Carlo McCormick | Don Stone Karl
