Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Magic City: The Art of the Street (Die Kunst Der Strasse) Paperback (2017)

Magic City: The Art of the Street (Die Kunst Der Strasse) Paperback (2017)
View larger

$29.99

$23.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190808-78728-1
ISBN-10: 3937946705
ISBN-13: 9783937946702
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Item Release Date: March 31, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our MAGIC CITY is a place and a non-place. It is not the physical city of brick and mortar but rather the urban space of internalized meanings. It is the city as subject and canvas, neither theme park nor stage set, but an exhibition showcasing more than 40 of the most original and celebrated artists working on and in the city today.

This is a celebration of the universal character of cities as well as a love letter to their infinite diversity. Cities have been designed to facilitate work, but artists have transformed them into playgrounds for the imagination and ideas. This is the invitation called outside our window by friends and strangers with restless spirits: come out and play.

MAGIC CITY The Art of the Street features the work of: AIKO, AKRylonumarik, Andy K, Asbestos, Benuz, Jens Besser, Biancoshock, Mark Bode, Bordalo II, Ori Carino & Benjamin Armas, Henry Chalfant, Martha Cooper, Isaac Cordal, Daze, Brad Downey, Tristan Eaton, Ron English, Shepard Fairey , FINO’91, Ganzeer, Anders Gjennestad, Ben Heine, HERAKUT, Icy & Sot, Leon Keer, Loomit, MadC, OAKOAK, Odeith, OLEK , Qi Xinghua, Replete, ROA, Jaime Rojo, Skewville, SpY, Truly, Juandres Vera, WENU, Dan Witz, Yok & Sheryo and Ernest Zacharevic.

Specifications

  • Pages: 198
  • Size: 8.2 x 0.8 x 11.4 in


Authors: Amber Gr | Carlo McCormick | Don Stone Karl

Related Items

The A-Team Music from the Original Television Score [OOP]
Tomb Raider Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
The Four Immigrants Manga: A Japanese Experience in San Francisco 1904-1924
Frank Frazetta Egyptian Queen 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition
Funko Pop Lord of the Rings Galadriel Vinyl Figure #170
The Brain Christmas Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Animaniacs (1998)
Sorceress Uncensored Director Approved Edition
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – 3-Disc Limited Edition Music from the Original Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith
New York Comic Con 10th Anniversary Program Guide with Andy Kubert Batman Cover Art

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *