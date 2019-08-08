Magic City: The Art of the Street (Die Kunst Der Strasse) Paperback (2017)

View larger $29.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190808-78728-1

ISBN-10: 3937946705

ISBN-13: 9783937946702

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy

Item Release Date: March 31, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our MAGIC CITY is a place and a non-place. It is not the physical city of brick and mortar but rather the urban space of internalized meanings. It is the city as subject and canvas, neither theme park nor stage set, but an exhibition showcasing more than 40 of the most original and celebrated artists working on and in the city today.

This is a celebration of the universal character of cities as well as a love letter to their infinite diversity. Cities have been designed to facilitate work, but artists have transformed them into playgrounds for the imagination and ideas. This is the invitation called outside our window by friends and strangers with restless spirits: come out and play.

MAGIC CITY The Art of the Street features the work of: AIKO, AKRylonumarik, Andy K, Asbestos, Benuz, Jens Besser, Biancoshock, Mark Bode, Bordalo II, Ori Carino & Benjamin Armas, Henry Chalfant, Martha Cooper, Isaac Cordal, Daze, Brad Downey, Tristan Eaton, Ron English, Shepard Fairey , FINO’91, Ganzeer, Anders Gjennestad, Ben Heine, HERAKUT, Icy & Sot, Leon Keer, Loomit, MadC, OAKOAK, Odeith, OLEK , Qi Xinghua, Replete, ROA, Jaime Rojo, Skewville, SpY, Truly, Juandres Vera, WENU, Dan Witz, Yok & Sheryo and Ernest Zacharevic.

Specifications

Pages: 198

Size: 8.2 x 0.8 x 11.4 in



Authors: Amber Gr | Carlo McCormick | Don Stone Karl

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Softcover Books