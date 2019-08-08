Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)

Hardcover Book SKU: 190808-78730-1

ISBN-10: 1909526509

ISBN-13: 9781909526501

Weight: 7.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Led Zeppelin items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Reel Art Press

Item Release Date: October 9, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, the three surviving members of the English rock band Led Zeppelin, have collaborated with Reel Art Press to publish the first illustrated book celebrating 50 years since Led Zeppelin formed, in a volume that includes more than 300 photos, many seen here for the first time, as well as rare, unseen documents and artwork.

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book ever to be produced in full collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, this definitive 400-page volume charts the group’s unparalleled musical career from the very first performance in a tiny club, to their performance at London’s O2 Arena, when 20 million fans broke the world record for highest demand for tickets for a single concert.

The book features over 300 photographs―many seen here for the first time―of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham from photographers around the world, and photographs from the band members’ personal collections. The band are seen on and off stage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. Accompanying the photographs is rare and unseen artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives, and fascinating documents and images from the Atlantic Records vaults.

Specifications

Pages: 399

Size: 12.25 H x 1.50 D x 10 W in



Authors: Led Zeppelin

Subject: Jimmy Page | John Bonham | John Paul Jones | Robert Plant

Related Items

Categories

Hardcover Books | Music Videos | Musical | Reel Art Press