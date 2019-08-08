Share Page Support Us
Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)

Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)
Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)
Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)
Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)
Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)

$69.99

$49.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190808-78730-1
ISBN-10: 1909526509
ISBN-13: 9781909526501
Weight: 7.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Reel Art Press
Item Release Date: October 9, 2018
Details

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, the three surviving members of the English rock band Led Zeppelin, have collaborated with Reel Art Press to publish the first illustrated book celebrating 50 years since Led Zeppelin formed, in a volume that includes more than 300 photos, many seen here for the first time, as well as rare, unseen documents and artwork.

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book ever to be produced in full collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, this definitive 400-page volume charts the group’s unparalleled musical career from the very first performance in a tiny club, to their performance at London’s O2 Arena, when 20 million fans broke the world record for highest demand for tickets for a single concert.

The book features over 300 photographs―many seen here for the first time―of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham from photographers around the world, and photographs from the band members’ personal collections. The band are seen on and off stage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. Accompanying the photographs is rare and unseen artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives, and fascinating documents and images from the Atlantic Records vaults.

Specifications

  • Pages: 399
  • Size: 12.25 H x 1.50 D x 10 W in


Authors: Led Zeppelin
Subject: Jimmy Page | John Bonham | John Paul Jones | Robert Plant

