Cream Wheels of Fire Vinyl Edition Atco Atlantic Records in Studio and Live at The Fillmore (1968)

Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Cream Wheels of Fire Vinyl Edition Atco Atlantic Records (1968). Cream consisted of Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton.
Disc 1 of this album is recorded in the Studio. Disc 2 was recorded live during a concert at The Fillmore in San Francisco.
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. There are a few light scratches in the vinyl. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Composers: Cream
Artists: Eric Clapton | Ginger Baker | Jack Bruce
