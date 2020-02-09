Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Coming to America Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album (1988)

Coming to America Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album (1988)
View larger

$29.99

$22.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200209-80260-1
UPC: 075679095817
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Eddie Murphy | James Earl Jones | John Landis  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Family
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 29, 1988
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Coming to America Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album (1988).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. There is a notch in the sleeve at the bottom. See photos for details.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arsenio Hall | Calvin Lockhart | Clint Smith | Cuba Gooding Jr. | Eddie Murphy | Frankie Faison | Garcelle Beauvais | Jake Steinfeld | James Earl Jones | Madge Sinclair | Paul Bates | Vanessa Bell Calloway
Directors: John Landis
Project Name: Coming to America
Contributors: Chico DeBarge | J.J. Fad | Joe Esposito | Laura Branigan | LeVert | Mel and Kim | Michael Rodgers | Nona Hendryx | Sister Sledge | The Cover Girls | The System

Related Items

Boondock Saints: In Nomine Patris Volume 1
The Movie Greats (1982) [193147]
Galaxy Quest 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition DVD (2009) with color shifting Lenticular Sleeve
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia
POP Games Overwatch Pharah Vinyl Action Figure – Blizzard Entertainment Exclusive #95 [POP02]
DC Universe Original Movie: Batman Assault on Arkham Featuring the Suicide Squad with Slipcover
Unused and Sealed Syfy Network Limited Edition Promotional Disposable Camera (2011)
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Collection – Vinyl + CD + Blu-ray + Photo Book + Poster
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Family | Music & Spoken Word | Paramount Pictures | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *