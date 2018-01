Iron Maiden The Book of Souls 24 X 36 inch Music Poster

View larger $12.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: September 4, 2015

Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band formed in Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and songwriter Steve Harris. Other members of the band have included Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers. Iron Maiden’s 16th studio album, The Book of Souls, was released on September 4, 2015 to widespread critical acclaim.

