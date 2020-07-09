Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Pink Floyd Poster Book (1988) A Book of 20 Tear Out Photo Prints [0255]

Pink Floyd Poster Book (1988) A Book of 20 Tear Out Photo Prints [0255]
View larger

$27.99

$21.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200709-81249-1
ISBN-10: 1870049160
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints | Posters - Original | Softcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pink Floyd Poster Book (1988) A Book of 20 Tear Out Photo Prints. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 20


Subject: Pink Floyd

Related Items

New Apollo Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Michael O’Keefe for Fifth of July (Sept 1981)
Grateful Dead Sheet Music Songbook, Ice Nine Publishing (1973) [84035]
Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)
Neil Diamond In My Lifetime 3-CD Remastered Box Set
Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Music From or Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD + Liner Notes Booklet
Santana Bob Masse 12 x 25 inch Music Poster
ABBA Voulez-Vous Vinyl Edition (1979)
Martin Sexton – Mixtape of the Open Road CD
The Who at Pengrowth Saddledome, Calgary Bob Masse 15 x 24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Culture Club – Live At Wembley 3-Disc Deluxe Edition Combo Set [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]

Categories

Music | Music Videos | Musical | Photo Prints | Posters - Original | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *