Pink Floyd Poster Book (1988) A Book of 20 Tear Out Photo Prints [0255]

$27.99
$21.97
ISBN-10: 1870049160
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints | Posters - Original | Softcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Pink Floyd Poster Book (1988) A Book of 20 Tear Out Photo Prints. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 20
Subject: Pink Floyd
Related Items
Categories
Music | Music Videos | Musical | Photo Prints | Posters - Original | Softcover Books