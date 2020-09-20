Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

SWAN: Where Does A Body End? Special Edition Blu-ray

SWAN: Where Does A Body End? Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$25.95

$17.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200920-81985-1
UPC: 760137389385
Part No: MVD3893BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: September 19, 2019
Item Release Date: September 25, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Where Does a Body End? is the definite film about the band SWANS.

Where Does a Body End? is an intimate portrait of the band SWANS, from their roots as a brutal, confrontational post-punk band that emerged from the same early 1980s era NYC that gave us Sonic Youth (and, somehow, Madonna) through their ill-fated bid at mainstream success in the 90s indie-rock gold rush, through breakups and chaos (on and offstage) to their odds-defying current status as one of the most accomplished and ambitious bands in the world, one whose concerts are more like ecstatic rituals than nostalgic trips back through their most popular songs. SWANS has always been a collection of singular performers, but there’s been one constant since its formation in 1982–singer, songwriter Michael Gira. With unfettered access to hundreds of hours of Gira/SWANS archives of never-seen-before recordings, videos, and photographs, the film brings us along the path they needed to carve for themselves. The film is many things, a musical history, a time-capsule, a tour diary, a concert film, but mostly it’s the story of a life in the arts, frequently difficult, spanning decades without a safety net, creating the work because Gira says “What else am I going to do?” As bandmate Thor Harris notes, “Michael is not a fearless person, but he is a fearless artist.”

Special Features

  • Extended Cut of the film
  • Over 150 minutes of Bonus Scenes

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Runtime: 317 min
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: Stereo

Cast: Blixa Bargeld | Devendra Banhart | Jehnny Beth
Directors: Marco Porsia
Project Name: Where Does A Body End?

Related Items

The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
America’s Most Haunted Places History Classics 5-DVD Box Set [311]
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Pacific Coliseum, April 13 Bob Masse 15 x 25 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Oscar Dearest: Six Decades of Scandal, Politics and Greed Behind Hollywood’s Academy Awards 1927-1986 [1931103]
Synapse International Electronic Music Magazine (Summer 1978, Vol. 2, No. 6) DEVO, Frank Zappa, Don Preston, Kraftwerk, David Bowie
Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2005)
Jethro Tull Tanglewood Lenox MA July 7 Bob Masse 15×23 inch Music Concert Poster
Beastie Boys To The 5 Boroughs CD
America The Story of Us 4-DVD Collector’s Edition Box Set with Companion Book
Life: The First Decade 1936-1945 (1984) [1931115]

Categories

Biography | Blu-ray | Documentary | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical | MVD Visual

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *