Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Sign “O” the Times 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

Sign “O” the Times 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
View larger
Sign “O” the Times 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
Sign “O” the Times 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

$24.98

$23.97


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 180414-72501-1
UPC: 075992557719
Part No: 25577-1
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Prince  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Warner Bros.
Item Release Date: October 21, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is the 2016 double vinyl reissue of Prince’s Sign “O” the Times. The 1987 double album of eclectic funk/pop music includes “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” “Hot Thing,” “U Got The Look” and “Sign O’ The Times.”

Playlists

  • Sign 'O' The Times (5:02 )
    Play In The Sunshine (5:05)
    Housequake (4:42)
    The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (3:55)
    It (5:09)
    Starfish And Coffee (2:50)
    Slow Love (4:22)
    Hot Thing (5:40)
    Forever In My Life (3:30)
    U Got The Look (3:47)
    If I Was Your Girlfriend (5:01)
    Strange Relationship (4:01)
    I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (6:29)
    The Cross (4:45)
    It's Gonna Be A Beautiful Night (Live)
    (9:01)
    Adore (6:31)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Prince

Related Items

Cinematic Orchestra – Remixes 1998-2000
Martin Sexton – Mixtape of the Open Road CD
Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
Voodoo Child 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
The Rising Storm – Calm Before CD
The Beatles Yellow Submarine (Single Boat and Title) 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster
The Ramones Road to Ruin 24 x 33 Inch Illustrated Music Poster
The Beatles A Hard Day’s Night Criterion Collection 3-Disc Special Edition
Rolling Stone Magazine Dr. Dre and Ice Cube Portrait 22 x 34 inch Cover Poster + Magazine Subscription

Categories

Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *