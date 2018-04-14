Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Edition

$14.99
Details
Warning: For 40 years, Up In Smoke may have caused uncontrollable laughter, blurry vision, and a strange sense of euphoria.
Here’s the straight dope: legendary comedians Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong toke up with infamous Director/Producer Lou Adler to deliver high-larious hijinks in their outrageous film debut. Two buds travel from Mexico to Los Angeles, unaware that the van they are driving is made entirely of marijuana. With herb in the air and the police on their trail, it’s a joint effort adventure that sparks laughs, pushes boundaries and crosses borders. For a pipe dream come true, settle down with Up In Smoke.
Special Features
- First time on Blu-ray
- Combo set features the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Editions of the film
- Featurette "How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40 (Includes interview with Cheech and Chong)
- Commentary by Cheech Marin and Director Lou Adler
- Roach Clips (Deleted Scenes) with Optional Commentary
- Featurette "Lighting It Up: A Look Back At Up in Smoke"
- "Earache My Eye" Featuring Alice Bowie: Animated Music Video
- Cheech and Chong's "The Man Song"
- Vintage Radio Spots
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 85
- Region: A,1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Language: English
Cast: Arthur Roberts | Cheech Marin | Edie Adams | Ray Vitte | Strother Martin | Tommy Chong
Directors: Lou Adler | Tommy Chong
Project Name: Up In Smoke
