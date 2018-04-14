Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Edition

View larger $14.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 180414-72491-1

UPC: 032429304636

Part No: 2090577

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Musical

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: September 15, 1978

Item Release Date: April 10, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Warning: For 40 years, Up In Smoke may have caused uncontrollable laughter, blurry vision, and a strange sense of euphoria.

Here’s the straight dope: legendary comedians Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong toke up with infamous Director/Producer Lou Adler to deliver high-larious hijinks in their outrageous film debut. Two buds travel from Mexico to Los Angeles, unaware that the van they are driving is made entirely of marijuana. With herb in the air and the police on their trail, it’s a joint effort adventure that sparks laughs, pushes boundaries and crosses borders. For a pipe dream come true, settle down with Up In Smoke.

Special Features

First time on Blu-ray

Combo set features the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Editions of the film

Featurette "How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40 (Includes interview with Cheech and Chong)

Commentary by Cheech Marin and Director Lou Adler

Roach Clips (Deleted Scenes) with Optional Commentary

Featurette "Lighting It Up: A Look Back At Up in Smoke"

"Earache My Eye" Featuring Alice Bowie: Animated Music Video

Cheech and Chong's "The Man Song"

Vintage Radio Spots

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 85

Region: A,1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Language: English

Cast: Arthur Roberts | Cheech Marin | Edie Adams | Ray Vitte | Strother Martin | Tommy Chong

Directors: Lou Adler | Tommy Chong

Project Name: Up In Smoke

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Musical | Paramount Pictures | Throwback Space