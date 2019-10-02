Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch

Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch
View larger

$25.00

$18.97


6 in stock


ornamentSKU: 191002-79241-1
UPC: 882864732446
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bugs Bunny  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Lenox
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch.

Made of durable ceramic, this charming ornament features Bugs Bunny dressed as Santa Claus, carrying an overflowing sack of presents ready to be delivered to children. The hand-painted details and gold accents elevate the piece to collectible quality.

Specifications

  • Size: 7.9 x 5.5 x 5.4 in


Characters: Bugs Bunny

Related Items

Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature
The Invincible Iron Man Comic Book Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster
40th San Diego Comic-Con International Souvenir Book
The Glamour Girls Hardcover 1st Edition (1975)
Wonder Woman: Spirit of Truth by Paul Dini and Alex Ross – Oversized Edition
Driver of the Dead Number 3 (January 2011) Radical Comics
David Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth Hardcover Edition
The World of A Wrinkle in Time: The Making of the Movie Hardcover Edition
Han Solo’s Revenge: From The Adventures of Luke Skywalker Paperback Edition (1980)

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Lenox | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *