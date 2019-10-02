$25.00
$18.97
UPC: 882864732446
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Bugs Bunny items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Lenox
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch.
Made of durable ceramic, this charming ornament features Bugs Bunny dressed as Santa Claus, carrying an overflowing sack of presents ready to be delivered to children. The hand-painted details and gold accents elevate the piece to collectible quality.
Specifications
- Size: 7.9 x 5.5 x 5.4 in
Characters: Bugs Bunny
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Lenox | Toys & Figures