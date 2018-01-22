Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)

$17.99
$12.99
UPC: 454070088008
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Teen Films | Television
Studio: Warner Bros.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Featured here is a Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll featuring the beloved Tweety Pie from Looney Tunes. Tweety is the animated yellow canary in the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of animated cartoon shorts. These animation shorts rose to fame after the arrival of directors Tex Avery & Chuck Jones and voice actor Mel Blanc.
This Tweety Santa Bean Bag is new and still has the original tag. It has very slight wear from storage and is in overall great shape. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 8 in
Subject: The Looney Tunes Show
Characters: Tweety Pie
Contributors: Chuck Jones | Mel Blanc | Tex Avery
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Featured | Teen Films | Television | Toys & Figures | Warner Bros.