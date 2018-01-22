Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)

Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)
View larger
Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)
Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)
Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)
Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)

$17.99

$12.99


1 in stock


DollSKU: 180123-70092-1
UPC: 454070088008
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Teen Films | Television
Studio: Warner Bros.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured here is a Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll featuring the beloved Tweety Pie from Looney Tunes. Tweety is the animated yellow canary in the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of animated cartoon shorts. These animation shorts rose to fame after the arrival of directors Tex Avery & Chuck Jones and voice actor Mel Blanc.

This Tweety Santa Bean Bag is new and still has the original tag. It has very slight wear from storage and is in overall great shape. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8 in


Subject: The Looney Tunes Show
Characters: Tweety Pie
Contributors: Chuck Jones | Mel Blanc | Tex Avery

Related Items

Russ Meyer’s Beyond the Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Repo Man Criterion Collection Director Approved Blu-ray
Bif Bang Pow Convention Exclusive 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Cylon Commander Bobble Head
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II
Saturday Night Fever 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut
Star Wars Darth Vader with Bounty Hunters Group Collage 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster
Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
Easy Rider Black & Yellow 24 x 36 Inch One Sheet Movie Poster
40th San Diego Comic-Con International Souvenir Book

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Featured | Teen Films | Television | Toys & Figures | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *