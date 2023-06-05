2001 Maniacs: Field Of Screams Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

- Cast: Adam Robitel | Ahmed Best | Alana Curry | Alex Luria | Amanda Tuffin | Andrea Leon | Asa Hope | Bill Moseley | Charlie Parrish | Christa Campbell | Christopher McDaniel | Clifford Allen Wagner | Jordan Yale Levine | Katy Johnson Evans | Kevin 'ohGr' Ogilvie | Larayia Gaston | Lin Shaye | Miles Dougal | Nicole Rae | Patrick Copeland | Ryan Fleming | Trevor Wright
- Directors: Tim Sullivan
- Artists: Ahmed Best | Clifford Allen Wagner | Patrick Copeland | Psycho Charger | Sean Avolio | Shawn Mars | Sweet Cyanide | United Snakes
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: BSX Music
- Original Release Date: February 27, 2010
- Product Release Date: August 10, 2018
- Rating: r
BSX Records presents 2001 Maniacs: Field Of Screams, featuring music written and composed by Patrick Copeland.
BSX Records presents 2001 Maniacs: Field Of Screams, featuring music composed by Patrick Copeland and a host of artists for the 2010 horror film written and directed by Tim Sullivan and starring Bill Moseley (Night of the Living Dead, House of 1000 Corpses) and Lin Shaye (“Snakes on a Plane”). Come get a taste of the old south and let the old south get a taste of you!! When this year’s round of unsuspecting Northerners fail to show up for their annual Guts N’ Glory Jamboree, the residents of Pleasant Valley take their cannibalistic carnival on the road and head to Iowa where they encounter spoiled heiresses Rome and Tina Sheraton and the cast and crew from their “Road Rascals” reality show.
Performing “The Bloodiest Show on Earth”, our Southern maniacs prove to be more than ratings killers in what John Landis has called “one of the rare sequels that surpasses the original.” To put together the sonic backdrop, Sullivan turned to the fans, “Horror movies are to film what punk rock is to music,” said Sullivan, “the rebellious, bastard stepchild of a medium.” Without a big music budget, Sullivan made the populist appeal – he put out the word through various social networking sites looking for music. The result is a soundtrack as maniacal as the film. Highlights include Psycho Charger’s newly recorded “The South Will Rise (Field of Screams”), twangy-country tracks from the film’s stars Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner (who also provides the rocking title track “Killers on the Highway”), coupled with rock, indie rock and dance cuts from United Snakes, Me & My Friends, Sean Avolio, Sweet Cyanide, Kyle Justin, Shawn Mars and Zombie Girl. Rounding out the soundtrack is the original score by Patrick Copeland. Describes Sullivan, “Like the film itself, Patrick’s music is a little bit of everything, a mixed bag of lunacy and mayhem that perfectly captures the ‘Splatstick’ variety show that is Field of Screams.”
Playlists
Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE : "I remember that day..."
Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - The South's Gonna Rise Again
Bill Moseley/Amanda Tuffin - SOUND BITE: "What time Is It'"
Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Rot in Hell
Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "If The North Won't Come To The South..."
Clifford Allen Wagner - Killers On The Highway
Tim Sullivan/Katy Johnson/Asa Hope - SOUND BITE: Road Rascals Promo
Me and My Friends, Elizabeth Couchon - Nottie Hottie
Andrea Leon - SOUND BITE: "Excuse Me!"
Sean Avolio - All Up In My Candy
Katy Johnson/Asa Hope/Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "Tinkle Time!"
Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Hey, Hey, Howdy, Howdy, Hey
Trevor Wright/Nicole Rae/Jordan Yale Levine/ Kevin ‘Ogre’ Ogilvie/Lin Shaye - SOUND BITE: "Why, That's My Pooch Box!"
Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Fun, Games and Feastin'
Alana Curry/Alex Luria - SOUND BITE: "I would love to get killed in a horror flick"
Shawn Mars - All Fall Down
Lin Shaye - SOUND BITE - "One Helluva Nighttime Buddy"
Sweet Cyanide - S.L.M. (Suicide Love Machine)
Kevin ‘Ogre’ Ogilvie/Alex Luria/Christa Campbell - SOUND BITE: "You Can Crack Corn On That"
Psycho Charger - Redneck Zombies
Kathryn Le/Jordan Yale Levine - SOUND BITE: "Whatever you like I do for you!"
Kyle Justin (featuring KingQueen) - FaceBook SuperStar
LaRayia Gaston/Alex Luria/Ryan Fleming - SOUND BITE: "Dang, Oprah!"
Zombie Girl - Go Zombie
Katy Johnson/Andrea Leon - SOUND BITE: "Why are we doing this'"
Deanna DellaCioppa - Do You Wanna Be My Girlfriend'
Christopher McDaniel/Trevor Wright - SOUND BITE: "Whoa, Horsie. I Ain't Queer Like That!"
Lin Shaye, Christa Campbell, Kathryn Le, Nicole Rae & Patrick Copeland - Cannibals
Bill Moseley/Lin Shaye - SOUND BITE: "My Mighty Sword!"
The United Snakes - Somebody To Fuck
LaRayia Gaston/Adam Robitel/Christopher McDaniel/ Kevin ‘ogre’ Ogilvie/Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "You Stupid Ass White Mutherfuckers!"
Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Building From The Ground Up
Katy Johnson/Asa Hope/Ryan Fleming - SOUND BITE: "Damn Yankees"
The United Snakes - Scream Queen
Christopher McDaniel/Bill Moseley/Miles Dougal/Ryan Fleming - SOUND BITE: "Come On Down!"
Spider Mountain - Lord Let Me Help You Decide
Lin Shaye/Bill Moseley/Kevin ‘Ogre’ Ogilvie - SOUND BITE: "What Is It'"
Psycho Charger - The South Will Rise (Field of Screams)
Patrick Copeland - Meet The Maniacs
Patrick Copeland - Buckman's Soapbox
Patrick Copeland - Fun In The Sun / Carving Bristol
Patrick Copeland - Let's Play
Patrick Copeland - Hide And Seek
Patrick Copeland - Shock Therapy
Patrick Copeland - Showdown
Patrick Copeland - Brokeback
Patrick Copeland - The Gutting
Patrick Copeland - Sight of Red
Patrick Copeland - The Final Reckoning
Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "Suck My Dixie"
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
