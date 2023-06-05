2001 Maniacs: Field Of Screams Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

View larger $19.79

BSX Records presents 2001 Maniacs: Field Of Screams, featuring music composed by Patrick Copeland and a host of artists for the 2010 horror film written and directed by Tim Sullivan and starring Bill Moseley (Night of the Living Dead, House of 1000 Corpses) and Lin Shaye (“Snakes on a Plane”). Come get a taste of the old south and let the old south get a taste of you!! When this year’s round of unsuspecting Northerners fail to show up for their annual Guts N’ Glory Jamboree, the residents of Pleasant Valley take their cannibalistic carnival on the road and head to Iowa where they encounter spoiled heiresses Rome and Tina Sheraton and the cast and crew from their “Road Rascals” reality show.

Performing “The Bloodiest Show on Earth”, our Southern maniacs prove to be more than ratings killers in what John Landis has called “one of the rare sequels that surpasses the original.” To put together the sonic backdrop, Sullivan turned to the fans, “Horror movies are to film what punk rock is to music,” said Sullivan, “the rebellious, bastard stepchild of a medium.” Without a big music budget, Sullivan made the populist appeal – he put out the word through various social networking sites looking for music. The result is a soundtrack as maniacal as the film. Highlights include Psycho Charger’s newly recorded “The South Will Rise (Field of Screams”), twangy-country tracks from the film’s stars Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner (who also provides the rocking title track “Killers on the Highway”), coupled with rock, indie rock and dance cuts from United Snakes, Me & My Friends, Sean Avolio, Sweet Cyanide, Kyle Justin, Shawn Mars and Zombie Girl. Rounding out the soundtrack is the original score by Patrick Copeland. Describes Sullivan, “Like the film itself, Patrick’s music is a little bit of everything, a mixed bag of lunacy and mayhem that perfectly captures the ‘Splatstick’ variety show that is Field of Screams.”

Playlists

Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE : "I remember that day..."

Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - The South's Gonna Rise Again

Bill Moseley/Amanda Tuffin - SOUND BITE: "What time Is It'"

Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Rot in Hell

Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "If The North Won't Come To The South..."

Clifford Allen Wagner - Killers On The Highway

Tim Sullivan/Katy Johnson/Asa Hope - SOUND BITE: Road Rascals Promo

Me and My Friends, Elizabeth Couchon - Nottie Hottie

Andrea Leon - SOUND BITE: "Excuse Me!"

Sean Avolio - All Up In My Candy

Katy Johnson/Asa Hope/Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "Tinkle Time!"

Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Hey, Hey, Howdy, Howdy, Hey

Trevor Wright/Nicole Rae/Jordan Yale Levine/ Kevin ‘Ogre’ Ogilvie/Lin Shaye - SOUND BITE: "Why, That's My Pooch Box!"

Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Fun, Games and Feastin'

Alana Curry/Alex Luria - SOUND BITE: "I would love to get killed in a horror flick"

Shawn Mars - All Fall Down

Lin Shaye - SOUND BITE - "One Helluva Nighttime Buddy"

Sweet Cyanide - S.L.M. (Suicide Love Machine)

Kevin ‘Ogre’ Ogilvie/Alex Luria/Christa Campbell - SOUND BITE: "You Can Crack Corn On That"

Psycho Charger - Redneck Zombies

Kathryn Le/Jordan Yale Levine - SOUND BITE: "Whatever you like I do for you!"

Kyle Justin (featuring KingQueen) - FaceBook SuperStar

LaRayia Gaston/Alex Luria/Ryan Fleming - SOUND BITE: "Dang, Oprah!"

Zombie Girl - Go Zombie

Katy Johnson/Andrea Leon - SOUND BITE: "Why are we doing this'"

Deanna DellaCioppa - Do You Wanna Be My Girlfriend'

Christopher McDaniel/Trevor Wright - SOUND BITE: "Whoa, Horsie. I Ain't Queer Like That!"

Lin Shaye, Christa Campbell, Kathryn Le, Nicole Rae & Patrick Copeland - Cannibals

Bill Moseley/Lin Shaye - SOUND BITE: "My Mighty Sword!"

The United Snakes - Somebody To Fuck

LaRayia Gaston/Adam Robitel/Christopher McDaniel/ Kevin ‘ogre’ Ogilvie/Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "You Stupid Ass White Mutherfuckers!"

Ahmed Best & Clifford Allen Wagner - Building From The Ground Up

Katy Johnson/Asa Hope/Ryan Fleming - SOUND BITE: "Damn Yankees"

The United Snakes - Scream Queen

Christopher McDaniel/Bill Moseley/Miles Dougal/Ryan Fleming - SOUND BITE: "Come On Down!"

Spider Mountain - Lord Let Me Help You Decide

Lin Shaye/Bill Moseley/Kevin ‘Ogre’ Ogilvie - SOUND BITE: "What Is It'"

Psycho Charger - The South Will Rise (Field of Screams)

Patrick Copeland - Meet The Maniacs

Patrick Copeland - Buckman's Soapbox

Patrick Copeland - Fun In The Sun / Carving Bristol

Patrick Copeland - Let's Play

Patrick Copeland - Hide And Seek

Patrick Copeland - Shock Therapy

Patrick Copeland - Showdown

Patrick Copeland - Brokeback

Patrick Copeland - The Gutting

Patrick Copeland - Sight of Red

Patrick Copeland - The Final Reckoning

Bill Moseley - SOUND BITE: "Suck My Dixie"

