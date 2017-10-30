Krull Blu-ray Edition

$10.98
Details
A World Light-Years Beyond Your Imagination!
Journey into a mystical time and place that belongs to neither the past nor the present, where extraordinary creatures of myth work their incredible magic, and where a horrific, omnipotent Beast is the ruler. This is the planet of Krull!
Prince Colwyn sets out on a daring mission to rescue his young bride who is held captive by the Beast. But slayers and alien beings under the command of the Beast oppose him at every turn. Colwyn must first reach a faraway cavern to recover the legendary Glaive, a flying blade capable of phenomenal powers.
Starring Ken Marshall, Lysette Anthony, Freddie Jones, Francesca Annis and Liam Neeson in one of his earliest screen roles!
Special Features
- Features Liam Neeson in one of his earliest screen roles
- Krull was directed by Peter Yates, who also directed Steve McQueen in the cult classic cop thriller Bullitt
- Stunning High-Definition Transfer
- Beautiful film score from Oscar-winning composer James Horner
Specifications
- Region: A
- Runtime: 121
- Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
- Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
Cast: Alun Armstrong | Bernard Bresslaw | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | John Welsh | Ken Marshall | Liam Neeson | Lysette Anthony
Directors: Peter Yates
