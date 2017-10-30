Twitter
Krull Blu-ray Edition

Krull Blu-ray Edition
Krull Blu-ray Edition
$10.98

$8.49


5 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171030-68016-1
UPC: 683904632197
Part No: 63219
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Millcreek Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: July 29, 1983
Item Release Date: September 30, 2014
Rating: PG
Details

A World Light-Years Beyond Your Imagination!

Journey into a mystical time and place that belongs to neither the past nor the present, where extraordinary creatures of myth work their incredible magic, and where a horrific, omnipotent Beast is the ruler. This is the planet of Krull!

Prince Colwyn sets out on a daring mission to rescue his young bride who is held captive by the Beast. But slayers and alien beings under the command of the Beast oppose him at every turn. Colwyn must first reach a faraway cavern to recover the legendary Glaive, a flying blade capable of phenomenal powers.

Starring Ken Marshall, Lysette Anthony, Freddie Jones, Francesca Annis and Liam Neeson in one of his earliest screen roles!

Special Features

  • Features Liam Neeson in one of his earliest screen roles
  • Krull was directed by Peter Yates, who also directed Steve McQueen in the cult classic cop thriller Bullitt
  • Stunning High-Definition Transfer
  • Beautiful film score from Oscar-winning composer James Horner

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 121
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Alun Armstrong | Bernard Bresslaw | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | John Welsh | Ken Marshall | Liam Neeson | Lysette Anthony
Directors: Peter Yates

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Columbia Tri-Star | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies & TV | Throwback Space

