Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 CAPCOM + Original Guide (2006) [B44]

View larger $29.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201024-82591-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts

Studio: Capcom

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 CAPCOM + Original Guide (2006).

The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Capcom | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts | Video Games