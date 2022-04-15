The Hollywood Reporter (January 27, 2012) Spike Lee Michael Fassbender [T80]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (January 27, 2012) Michael Fassbender Chameleon, Enigmatic, Charming, The life of Hollywood’s most in-demand and impossibly talented actor. Spike Lee at Sundance with suprise a lot to say. $200 Mil + gambles John Carter, 47 Ronin & the woes of Novice Directors.
