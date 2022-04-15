Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter (January 27, 2012) Spike Lee Michael Fassbender [T80]

The Hollywood Reporter (January 27, 2012) Spike Lee Michael Fassbender [T80]
$11.17
$9.97
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (January 27, 2012) Michael Fassbender Chameleon, Enigmatic, Charming, The life of Hollywood’s most in-demand and impossibly talented actor. Spike Lee at Sundance with suprise a lot to say. $200 Mil + gambles John Carter, 47 Ronin & the woes of Novice Directors.

