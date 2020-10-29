Share Page Support Us
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine X Box 360 Game Demo Discs No. 79, 81, 82, 83, 84 [9083]

$79.99

$69.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201029-82726-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport
Details

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Including:

  • Disc #79 (playable on XBox 360), Front Lines: Fuel of War
  • Disc #81 (playable on XBox 360), Turning Point: Resist the Nazi Invasion
  • Disc #82 (playable on XBox 360), Devil May Cry 4
  • Disc #83 (playable on XBox 360), Conflict: Denied Ops
  • Disc #84 (playable on XBox 360), Army of Two

The discs have never been played and are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 5


Publication: Official XBox Magazine

