Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine X Box 360 Game Demo Discs No. 79, 81, 82, 83, 84 [9083]

VF Very Fine - This item is used.
Details
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.
Including:
- Disc #79 (playable on XBox 360), Front Lines: Fuel of War
- Disc #81 (playable on XBox 360), Turning Point: Resist the Nazi Invasion
- Disc #82 (playable on XBox 360), Devil May Cry 4
- Disc #83 (playable on XBox 360), Conflict: Denied Ops
- Disc #84 (playable on XBox 360), Army of Two
The discs have never been played and are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 5
Publication: Official XBox Magazine
