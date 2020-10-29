Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 [9082]

$79.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.
Including:
- June 2002, Disc #7, 11 Playable Demos, Dead or Alive 3
- July 2002, Disc #8, Spider-Man
- August 2002, Disc #9, Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller
- September 2002, Disc #10, TimeSplitters 2
- October 2002, Disc #11, Seven Incredible Demos, Halo, Max Payne
The discs have never been played and the sleeves are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 5
Publication: Official XBox Magazine
