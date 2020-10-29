Share Page Support Us
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 [9082]

View larger

$79.99

$69.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201029-82724-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Including:

  • June 2002, Disc #7, 11 Playable Demos, Dead or Alive 3
  • July 2002, Disc #8, Spider-Man
  • August 2002, Disc #9, Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller
  • September 2002, Disc #10, TimeSplitters 2
  • October 2002, Disc #11, Seven Incredible Demos, Halo, Max Payne

The discs have never been played and the sleeves are in great shape. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 5


Publication: Official XBox Magazine

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport | Video Games