New York Daily News Commemorative Section – Super Bowl XLVI Winning Coverage Giants vs. New England Patriots (Feb. 9, 2012) [J52]

$16.99

$13.97


1 in stock


paperSKU: 210214-85106-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York Daily News Commemorative Section – Super Bowl XLVI Winning Coverage Giants vs. New England Patriots (February 9, 2012), Eli Manning, Super Sequel: A Giant Season to Remember. The Super Bowl 46 football game between the National Football Conference (NFC) champion New York Giants and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots was played on February 5, 2012 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Giants defeated the Patriots by the score of 21–17.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: New York Daily News

