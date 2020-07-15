New York Yankees vs. Mets World Series October 21, 2000 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [235]

$16.99
$13.97
stampSKU: 200715-81307-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Sport
Studio: USPS
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
New York Yankees vs. Mets World Series October 21, 2000 USPS First Day Cover Bronx. The item is in great condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Subject: New York Mets | New York Yankess
Related Items
Categories
Action | Memorabilia | Sport | USPS