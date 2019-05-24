The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$15.99
$13.97
UPC: 712187488693
Part No: BSXCD8869
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: BSX Music | Hammer Films | Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1979
Item Release Date: January 18, 2019
Rating: R
Details
BSX Records presents the original soundtrack to the Hammer Horror classic LEGEND OF THE 7 GOLDEN VAMPIRES. The soundtrack features music composed by James Bernard for the 1974 horror film directed by Roy Ward Baker (THE VAMPIRE LOVERS, QUATERMASS AND THE PIT), starring Peter Cushing as Van Helsing, Julie Ege, David Chiang, Robin Stewart, Shen Chan and John Forbes-Robertson.
Playlists
- Complete Score by James Bernard
- Who Dares To Disturb by: James Bernard
- Dracula's Metamorphosis by: James Bernard
- Temple Of Evil by: James Bernard
- The Hunt Of Death by: James Bernard
- Introducing Vanessa Buren by: James Bernard
- Ambush by: James Bernard
- The Siege Begins by: James Bernard
- The Battle Rages by: James Bernard
- End Credits by: James Bernard
- The Seven Brothers Meet by: James Bernard
- The Call Of The Undead by: James Bernard
- Story Album Narrated by Peter Cushing
- Legend Of Ancient China by: Peter Cushing
- Prologue by: Peter Cushing
- The 7 Golden Vampires by: Peter Cushing
- The Chinese Embassy Party by: Peter Cushing
- Street Fight / Martial Arts by: Peter Cushing
- Legend Of Ancient China by: Peter Cushing
- Preparation For The Trek by: Peter Cushing
- The Lovers by: Peter Cushing
- The Vampires Attack by: Peter Cushing
- Romance Blossoms by: Peter Cushing
- Destruction Of The Vampires by: Peter Cushing
- The Lovers' Death by: Peter Cushing
- Dracula's Disintegration by: Peter Cushing
- Epilogue by: Peter Cushing
- Legend Of Ancient China by: Peter Cushing
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: David Chiang | Han Chen Wang | James Bernard | John Forbes-Robertson | Julie Ege | Peter Cushing | Robert Hanna | Robin Stewart | Shen Chan | Szu Shih
Directors: Chang Cheh | Roy Ward Baker
Project Name: The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires
Characters: Dracula | Professor Lawrence Van Helsing
