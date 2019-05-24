The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $15.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1979

Item Release Date: January 18, 2019

Rating: R

Details

BSX Records presents the original soundtrack to the Hammer Horror classic LEGEND OF THE 7 GOLDEN VAMPIRES. The soundtrack features music composed by James Bernard for the 1974 horror film directed by Roy Ward Baker (THE VAMPIRE LOVERS, QUATERMASS AND THE PIT), starring Peter Cushing as Van Helsing, Julie Ege, David Chiang, Robin Stewart, Shen Chan and John Forbes-Robertson.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Chiang | Han Chen Wang | James Bernard | John Forbes-Robertson | Julie Ege | Peter Cushing | Robert Hanna | Robin Stewart | Shen Chan | Szu Shih

Directors: Chang Cheh | Roy Ward Baker

Project Name: The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires

Characters: Dracula | Professor Lawrence Van Helsing

