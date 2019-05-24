Share Page Support Us
The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$15.99

$13.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 190524-77908-1
UPC: 712187488693
Part No: BSXCD8869
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1979
Item Release Date: January 18, 2019
Rating: R
Details

BSX Records presents the original soundtrack to the Hammer Horror classic LEGEND OF THE 7 GOLDEN VAMPIRES. The soundtrack features music composed by James Bernard for the 1974 horror film directed by Roy Ward Baker (THE VAMPIRE LOVERS, QUATERMASS AND THE PIT), starring Peter Cushing as Van Helsing, Julie Ege, David Chiang, Robin Stewart, Shen Chan and John Forbes-Robertson.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Chiang | Han Chen Wang | James Bernard | John Forbes-Robertson | Julie Ege | Peter Cushing | Robert Hanna | Robin Stewart | Shen Chan | Szu Shih
Directors: Chang Cheh | Roy Ward Baker
Project Name: The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires
Characters: Dracula | Professor Lawrence Van Helsing

Conspiracy Theory

