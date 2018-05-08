Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope 40th Anniversary Hot Wheels Car Ships Tie Fighter

$7.90
$5.67
UPC: 887961588200
Part No: FND17
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Details
It’s been 40 years since Star Wars, one of the greatest disturbances the galaxy has ever seen, sped into the hearts of moviegoers – bringing with it a force beyond anyone’s expectations. With a new franchise came a new hope for moviegoers and one of the largest subcultures ever established.
Hot Wheels is excited to honor the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope with a fan base that spans the farthest reaches of the galaxy with die-hard Rebel supporters to Imperial sympathizers. No matter which side of the spectrum you fall on, Hot Wheels has the Starships, Carships and Character Cars every superfan needs, wants and ultimately will have. So grab life by the lightsaber, channel your inner Jedi and collect them all in this exclusive limited edition anniversary packaging!.
The item is new and sealed. There are some bends and corner dings in the packaging. The first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.
Specifications
- Size: 1.6 x 5.5 x 6.5 in packaged
- Material: Die cast metal
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
