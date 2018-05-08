Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope 40th Anniversary Hot Wheels Car Ships Tie Fighter

Toy SKU: 180508-73072-1

UPC: 887961588200

Part No: FND17

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

​It’s been 40 years since Star Wars, one of the greatest disturbances the galaxy has ever seen, sped into the hearts of moviegoers – bringing with it a force beyond anyone’s expectations. With a new franchise came a new hope for moviegoers and one of the largest subcultures ever established.

Hot Wheels is excited to honor the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope with a fan base that spans the farthest reaches of the galaxy with die-hard Rebel supporters to Imperial sympathizers. No matter which side of the spectrum you fall on, Hot Wheels has the Starships, Carships and Character Cars every superfan needs, wants and ultimately will have. So grab life by the lightsaber, channel your inner Jedi and collect them all in this exclusive limited edition anniversary packaging!.

The item is new and sealed. There are some bends and corner dings in the packaging. The first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.

Specifications

Size: 1.6 x 5.5 x 6.5 in packaged

Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew

Directors: George Lucas

Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Movies, TV & Gaming | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures | Twentieth Century Fox | Website Only Listing