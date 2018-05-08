Twitter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Millennium Falcon

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Millennium Falcon
$6.99

$3.97


1 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73067-1
UPC: 887961517637
Part No: FGX74
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Your favorite Star Wars starships have been reimagined as Hot Wheels cars for optimal speed and maximum performance! Car ships capture the attributes of iconic starships while accelerating to light speed on Hot Wheels track (sold separately).

Featured here is the Millennium Falcon as seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The item is new and sealed. The first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

  • Your favorite Star Wars starships have been reimagined as Hot Wheels cars for optimal speed and maximum performance
  • Car ships capture the attributes of iconic starships while accelerating to light speed on Hot Wheels track (sold separately)
  • Designed in 1:64-scale with true-to-character features and decos

Specifications

  • Material: Die cast metal
  • Size: 1.6 x 5.5 x 6.5 in packaged

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Subject: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Science Fiction | Sequels | Toys & Figures | Website Only Listing

