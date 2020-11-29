Share Page Support Us
Heavy Metal Magazine (Winter 1986) [C14]

Heavy Metal Magazine (Winter 1986) [C14]
View larger

$12.99

$9.70


1 in stock


magSKU: 201129-83434-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
Details

Heavy Metal Magazine (Winter 1986) 1st Quarterly Edition. 42-page book-length strip in color “Daughters of the Night.”

The item is in great shape with some minor bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Heavy Metal Magazine

