Hatchet II Unrated Director’s Cut Blu-ray Edition [B64]

View larger $12.99 $9.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 201129-83432-1

UPC: 030306185996

Part No: MPI BR1859

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Kane Hodder | Tony Todd items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror

Studio: Dark Sky Films

Original U.S. Release: October 1, 2010

Item Release Date: February 1, 2011

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Just as the ’80s had their signature murderous maniacs – HALLOWEEN’s Michael Myers of Haddonfield and FRIDAY THE 13th’s Jason Voorhees of Camp Crystal Lake – the original HATCHET marked the arrival of the latest and most lethal of the genre’s stalking murderers: Victor Crowley, a crazed backwoods killer stalking the bayous of New Orleans.

HATCHET II picks up right where the 2007 original film ends, as Marybeth (Danielle Harris from HALLOWEEN) escapes from the clutches of the deformed, swamp-dwelling killer Victor Crowley (Kane Hodder from FRIDAY THE 13th). Marybeth returns to the Louisiana swamps along with an army of hunters to recover the bodies of her family and exact her revenge against Victor Crowley.

Special Features

Hatchet II: Behind the Screams

Hatchet II: First Look

Meet the FX Team

Trailer, Teaser, TV Spot, Radio Spot

Production Audio Commentary Track Featuring Writer/Director Adam Green, Cinematographer Will Barratt, and Make-Up Effects Supervisor Robert Pendergraft

Cast Audio Commentary Track Featuring Writer/Directer Adam Green and Actors Kane Hodder and Tony Todd

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Danielle Harris | Ed Ackerman | Kane Hodder | Parry Shen | R.A. Mihailoff | Tom Holland | Tony Todd

Directors: Adam Green

Project Name: Hatchet II

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Dark Sky Films | Horror | Movies & TV