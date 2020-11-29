Hatchet II Unrated Director’s Cut Blu-ray Edition [B64]

$12.99
Just as the ’80s had their signature murderous maniacs – HALLOWEEN’s Michael Myers of Haddonfield and FRIDAY THE 13th’s Jason Voorhees of Camp Crystal Lake – the original HATCHET marked the arrival of the latest and most lethal of the genre’s stalking murderers: Victor Crowley, a crazed backwoods killer stalking the bayous of New Orleans.
HATCHET II picks up right where the 2007 original film ends, as Marybeth (Danielle Harris from HALLOWEEN) escapes from the clutches of the deformed, swamp-dwelling killer Victor Crowley (Kane Hodder from FRIDAY THE 13th). Marybeth returns to the Louisiana swamps along with an army of hunters to recover the bodies of her family and exact her revenge against Victor Crowley.
- Hatchet II: Behind the Screams
- Hatchet II: First Look
- Meet the FX Team
- Trailer, Teaser, TV Spot, Radio Spot
- Production Audio Commentary Track Featuring Writer/Director Adam Green, Cinematographer Will Barratt, and Make-Up Effects Supervisor Robert Pendergraft
- Cast Audio Commentary Track Featuring Writer/Directer Adam Green and Actors Kane Hodder and Tony Todd
Cast: Danielle Harris | Ed Ackerman | Kane Hodder | Parry Shen | R.A. Mihailoff | Tom Holland | Tony Todd
Directors: Adam Green
Project Name: Hatchet II
